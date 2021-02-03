China has already shipped large numbers of doses of its own vaccines, mainly to developing countries. It has pursued deals or donations with more than 30 nations that far exceed the 10 million doses it is providing to Covax. In Turkey alone, the Chinese company Sinovac Biotech has struck a deal to sell 50 million doses.

China’s global efforts are seen by many as an attempt to boost a reputation it seeks to repair after the first cases of the coronavirus were detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019. China has donated face masks and protective gear around the world as part of its diplomatic push.

Covax seeks to ensure that low- and middle-income countries have enough vaccines as wealthy nations have snapped up a large part of the billions of upcoming doses from mostly Western vaccine-makers.

— Associated Press

AFGHANISTAN

U.N.: 30% of detainees tell of torture, ill usage

Nearly a third of all those held in Afghan detention centers say they have suffered some form of torture or ill treatment, a U.N. report said Wednesday.

According to the “Torture Report,” more than half of the allegations are from Kandahar province, a Taliban heartland in the south. The United Nations expressed serious concerns about the claims, including allegations of “enforced disappearances,” suffocation and electric shocks.

For the report, conducted by the U.N. mission to Afghanistan and the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, officials interviewed 656 detainees, held in 63 government facilities, between January 2019 and March 2020.

U.N. visits to the facilities were suspended in March because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The U.S.-backed government is holding thousands of detainees, many of them captured as part of the ongoing war with the Taliban.

The report said 30.3 percent of detainees reported torture or mistreatment, down from 31.9 percent in the previous reporting period, from 2017 to 2018.

The U.N. mission does not have access to Taliban detention facilities or those of other anti-government elements. The report includes accusations only from inmates in government facilities.

— Associated Press

Nicaragua approves Russian coronavirus vaccine: Nicaragua said it has approved Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for emergency use. It is the first such vaccine approved in Nicaragua, which still awaits its first doses. The government said in January that it had initiated efforts to acquire vaccines from laboratories around the world. The government has been criticized for not implementing stricter health measures to slow the virus's spread. The Health Ministry has reported nearly 6,300 confirmed infections and 170 deaths, but a group of activists and independent doctors has said the death toll is closer to 3,000.

Netanyahu hires ex-Breitbart journalist as campaign chief: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has named a former journalist with the right-wing Breitbart News site who has authored books challenging Barack Obama's fitness for president as his campaign chief for March 23 elections. Aaron Klein has served as a political strategist for Netanyahu since last year. Klein is a former U.S. radio show host and former Jerusalem bureau chief for Breitbart. He was appointed by the site's executive chairman at the time, Stephen K. Bannon, who would later become a key strategist to Donald Trump.

Gunmen reportedly kill 9 soldiers in Mali: Assailants killed nine soldiers and wounded six in an ambush in central Mali, an army spokesman said. The attack occurred in the Mopti region, a hot spot of recent violence, he said, adding that 20 assailants also were killed. Central and northern Mali are overrun by extremist groups linked to ­al-Qaeda and the Islamic State. They use the area as a base from which to carry out attacks across the Sahel region south of the Sahara desert.