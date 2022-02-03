One of the staffers who left Thursday has been directly implicated in Partygate. Martin Reynolds, the prime minister’s principal private secretary, was responsible for an email encouraging Downing Street staffers to “bring your own booze” to a party on May 20, 2020 — at a time when the public was banned by law from meeting up with more than one person outside households.
Also announcing their resignations were Director of Communications Jack Doyle, Chief of Staff Dan Rosenfield and Policy Director Munira Mirza.
Mirza is a longtime ally of Johnson and made a point that she was leaving on principle. In her resignation letter, she said Johnson needed to apologize for an “inappropriate and partisan” slur of opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer.
Alice Lilly, a senior researcher at the Institute for Government, an independent think tank, said that aside from Mirza, it seemed as if the exodus was an attempt to “clear house and make some of the changes” that Johnson promised earlier in the week.
— Karla Adam
SOUTH AFRICA
Derivative of Moderna vaccine developed
South Africa’s Afrigen Biologics has used the publicly available sequence of Moderna’s mRNA coronavirus vaccine to make its own version of the shot, which could be tested in humans before the end of this year, Afrigen’s top executive said Thursday.
The vaccine candidate would be the first to be made based on a widely used vaccine without the assistance and approval of the developer. It is also the first mRNA vaccine designed, developed and produced at lab scale on the African continent.
The World Health Organization last year picked a consortium, which includes Afrigen, for a pilot project to give poor and middle-income countries the know-how to make coronavirus vaccines, after vaccine makers Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna declined a WHO request to share their technology and expertise.
The WHO and consortium partners hope their technology transfer hub will help overcome inequalities between rich nations and poorer countries in getting access to vaccines.
— Reuters
Madagascar prepares for another deadly cyclone: Madagascar is bracing for a new cyclone, even as the Indian Ocean island recovers from a tropical storm that caused 55 deaths and made 131,000 people homeless last month. Cyclone Batsirai is forecast to hit the island's east coast on Saturday with heavy winds and rains, according to Madagascar's Department of Meteorology. The storm has already blown by the islands of Mauritius and Reunion, killing at least one person.
At least 20 people die of opioid- laced cocaine in Argentina: A batch of cocaine that has killed at least 20 people in Argentina appears to have been laced with a synthetic opioid, and police are scrambling to get as much of it off the streets as they can. Health authorities say at least 84 people have been hospitalized after using the contaminated cocaine, some of whom remain on lifesaving respiratory support.
Northern Ireland first minister resigns in protest: Paul Givan, Northern Ireland's first minister, resigned in protest at post-Brexit trade rules on Thursday. Givan's decision may complicate talks between the European Union and Britain to rework a divisive protocol governing such trade.
Myanmar forces reportedly burn hundreds of houses: Residents of two villages in northwestern Myanmar said government soldiers burned down hundreds of houses this week, apparently while searching for members of an armed militia opposed to military rule. The attack on Monday in northwestern Sagaing region came on the eve of the anniversary of the Feb. 1 army takeover that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
— From news services