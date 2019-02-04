CONGO

Emergency declaration urged for Ebola cases

An international group of public health experts on Monday called on the World Health Organization to convene an emergency committee to consider declaring Congo’s Ebola outbreak an international public health emergency.

The experts wrote in the Lancet that a call would help galvanize “high-level political, financial, and technical support to address the Ebola outbreak that started last May.”

The outbreak, declared just over six months ago in Congo’s east, is the country’s 10th and the world’s second largest recorded. Dense populations, political instability and mass displacement have contributed to the spread of the disease.

“The epidemic is not under control, and has a high risk of spread to the region, perhaps globally,” said lead author Lawrence Gostin, faculty director of Georgetown University’s O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law.

The experts pointed specifically to concerns of Ebola spreading to nearby countries such as South Sudan.

The WHO on Monday responded that it and its partners in Congo and neighboring countries continue to closely monitor the situation for signs that a committee meeting would be needed.

— Associated Press

POLAND

E.U. probes report of meat from sick cows

Polish officials denied that sick cows were slaughtered for meat in Poland as European Union investigators began a week-long inspection Monday based on a media report that beef from unfit animals was exported to more than a dozen countries.

Poland’s top veterinarian, Pawel Niemczuk, said two E.U. investigators looked through documents and held talks with meat safety officials. They plan to meet veterinary inspectors and visit slaughterhouses, he said.

The visit followed a report by private broadcaster TVN that included undercover video footage showing lame or diseased cows being killed at night near the town of Ostrow Mazowiecka. This was done without the presence of a veterinarian, which is required by law.

Polish prosecutors have opened a probe. But the country’s top agriculture and veterinary officials said Monday that tests found no signs of disease or danger to consumers. Poland is a major exporter of beef.

— Associated Press

Israeli troops kill Palestinian accused in bomb attack: Israeli troops shot dead a Palestinian and wounded another in the occupied West Bank, medical officials said. The Israeli army said the two had been carrying out a bomb attack. There were no military casualties in the incident near the Palestinian city of Jenin. A Jenin hospital where the two Palestinians were admitted said that one, a 19-year-old, died of his wounds and that the other was in stable condition after being shot in the lower back. A military statement said troops had opened fire at "two assailants [who] hurled an explosive device."

D-Day flag to return to United States: A rare D-Day flag that flew on a U.S. Navy ship leading the Allied advance at the beaches of Normandy nearly 75 years ago will be returned to America after going on display Monday in the Netherlands. The 48-star "Normandy" flag was on the Navy's LCC 60, one of three advanced fleet vessels that directed troops onto Utah Beach in German-occupied France on June 6, 1944. Howard Vander Beek, who commanded the vessel as a Navy lieutenant, brought the flag home and kept it in his basement until he died in 2014. It was sold at auction by his family two years later and bought by Dutch collector Bert Kreuk for $514,000. The flag will be on display at Rotterdam's Kunsthal museum until Feb. 17.

Somali rebels claim blast that killed 7: Somalia's homegrown extremist rebels, al-Shabab, asserted responsibility for a car bomb explosion Monday that killed at least seven people in Somalia's capital. Al-Shabab said on its website that the attack was aimed at a gathering of government officials and security and intelligence personnel. At least nine people were injured in the blast by an explosives-laden car parked near a mall close to Mogadishu's local government offices in the Hamarweyne district, said Police Capt. Mohamed Hussein.

Syrian Kurdish fighters report capture of German militant: U.S.-backed Syrian fighters say they have captured three foreign members of the Islamic State group, including a German. The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said they detained a German citizen, who uses an alias, on Friday. They said a Saudi and an Egyptian were also seized.

— From news services