THE VATICAN

Pope acknowledges clergy abuse of nuns

Pope Francis has for the first time publicly acknowledged the scandal of priests and bishops sexually abusing nuns and says he is committed to doing more to fight the problem.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Francis noted that Pope Benedict XVI had taken action against a France-based order after some of its religious sisters had been reduced to “sexual slavery” at the hands of the priest who founded the order and other priests.

“Should we do something more? Yes. Is there the will? Yes. But it’s a path that we have already begun,” Francis said aboard the papal plane as he returned from a historic visit to the United Arab Emirates.

The issue has come to the fore amid the Catholic Church’s reckoning with the sexual abuse of minors and adults.

Francis said some clergy had been suspended for mistreating sisters. Asked if any universal norms might be in the works to tackle the problem, Francis implied that the priestly abuse of nuns was still being dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

— Associated Press

EGYPT

Plan to extend term of president advances

Egypt’s parliament advanced a proposal Tuesday to amend the constitution in a way that could allow President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi to stay in office well beyond the end of his term in 2022.

Sissi led the 2013 military overthrow of an elected but divisive Islamist president and was elected the next year. He has presided over an unprecedented crackdown on dissent and was reelected last year.

A constitutional amendment to extend Sissi’s rule would add to concerns that the country is returning to authoritarianism eight years after the uprising that ended autocrat Hosni Mubarak’s nearly 30-year rule.

Parliament speaker Ali Abdel-Al said two-thirds of the general committee endorsed the plan. The 596-seat assembly will take a final vote Feb. 17. A national referendum would follow.

— Associated Press

HONDURAS

More charges planned in activist's murder

Honduran prosecutors say they plan to bring charges against a former executive they allege was a mastermind behind the murder of environmental activist Berta Cáceres.

The chief prosecutor’s office said it would seek formal charges against Roberto David Castillo Mejía at a hearing Tuesday. That hearing, however, was postponed at the request of Cáceres’s family.

Castillo was president of Empresa Desarrollos Energéticos when Cáceres was killed in 2016. Cáceres led the fight against the company’s construction of a dam. In November, a court found seven people guilty of taking part in Cáceres’s murder. An eighth suspect was acquitted.

Prosecutors said Castillo was in charge of providing logistics and other resources to one of the convicted killers. Castillo, arrested in 2018, is in custody.

— Associated Press

Burkina Faso army reports killing of 146 Islamist militants: Burkina Faso's armed forces have killed 146 Islamist militants in counterterrorism operations in the northwest near the border with Mali, the army's commander general said. The response came after armed men attacked Kain village in Yatenga province early Monday, killing 14 people, Gen. Moise Minoungou said on national television. The operations, including air support, also targeted Bahn in the north region and Bomboro in the Boucle du Mouhoun region. The statement said there were light injuries and no deaths among security forces.

Death toll rises in Mexican pipeline fire: Mexican officials say the death toll from a Jan. 18 fire at an illegally tapped pipeline has risen to 126 after more people died of their injuries. Sixty-eight people died at the scene in the town of Tlahuelilpan in the central state of Hidalgo. The fire erupted after residents gathered to collect gasoline from a leaking tap in a field and a geyser of gasoline ignited. A total of 81 people were taken to hospitals; 58 of them have died, and two recovered.

Group cites surge in West Bank settlers: A West Bank settler group says the number of people living in Jewish settlements surged at a much faster rate than the overall Israeli population last year. The report from West Bank Jewish Population Stats found that population in settlements grew to 449,508 as of Jan. 1, up 3.3 percent from 435,159 a year earlier. Israel's population grew 1.9 percent to 8.907 million people last year, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics.

— From news services