The teenager was killed in Hebron, where a few hundred hard-line Jewish settlers live in a heavily guarded enclave in the heart of a Palestinian city. Relatively small protests have broken out across the occupied West Bank since Trump’s plan was unveiled last week, with protesters often throwing stones and firebombs at Israeli forces.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said Mohammed al-Haddad was shot in the chest and died later at a hospital.

The Israeli military said troops fired at a Palestinian who had thrown a firebomb at them. It said dozens of Palestinians have taken part in “violent riots” in Hebron in recent days.

Palestinians have rejected Trump’s plan, which offers them limited self-rule in scattered chunks of territory with a capital on the outskirts of Jerusalem while allowing Israel to annex large parts of the West Bank.

In Gaza, the Israeli military said it targeted a Hamas weapons manufacturing site. The strip has been relatively calm in recent months as part of an informal truce between its Hamas rulers and Israel, but tension has risen since Trump’s plan was unveiled.

— Associated Press

IRAQ

8 killed as protesters, cleric's followers clash

At least eight anti-government protesters were shot dead and 52 were wounded in clashes with followers of a radical Shiite cleric in southern Iraq on Wednesday, Iraqi medical officials and activists said.

The violence comes as new divisions have emerged among protesters and supporters of cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who initially threw his weight behind the anti-government uprising. He then repositioned himself toward the political establishment after political elites selected Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi as prime minister-designate, a candidate he endorsed.

Clashes took place between protesters and Sadr followers in the Shiite holy city of Najaf in southern Iraq. According to activists, Sadr’s supporters stormed the sit-in site and torched protesters’ tents. Demonstrators attempted to prevent them from entering, using sticks, and were wounded when shots were fired.

Anti-government protesters, who took to the streets Oct. 1 in Baghdad and southern Iraq to decry government corruption, poor services and unemployment, have rejected the selection of Allawi. At least 500 have died under fire from security forces since the protests began.

— Associated Press

Romania's centrist government ousted: Romanian lawmakers toppled the three-month-old centrist minority government of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban, raising the prospect of early elections. Striving to regain power after being ousted themselves in a censure motion in October, the Social Democrats, spearheaded the no-confidence vote, criticizing Orban for trying to alter electoral laws without public debate ahead of a mayoral ballot in June. Lawmakers voted 261 to 139 in favor of ouster. Analysts said the move could open the way for early elections that Orban's Liberal Party wants in order to take advantage of rising approval ratings.

Finland moves to give fathers equal leave: Finland's female-dominated government unveiled a plan to give both parents the same amount of fully paid parental leave in an effort to push dads to take time off from work to spend more time with their children. Social Affairs Minister Anna-Kaisa Pekonen said paternity leave with full pay in the Nordic country would be extended to nearly seven months and on a par with what mothers get. In addition, a separate pregnancy allowance would entitle women to a month of paid pregnancy leave before the expected date of birth.

Militant in Indonesia gets life sentence: An Indonesian court sentenced an Islamic State group sympathizer to life in prison after finding him guilty of plotting bomb attacks against police and Christians. Asmar Husin, who also uses the name Abu Hamzah, was arrested last March in North Sumatra province's Sibolga district. His indictment said Husin led a 10-member radical cell that vowed allegiance to Islamic State leader Abu Bakr

al-Baghdadi.