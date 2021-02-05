The ICC’s chief prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, said in 2019 that there was a “reasonable basis” to open a war-crimes probe into Israeli military actions in the Gaza Strip as well as Israeli settlement activity in the occupied West Bank. But she asked the court in The Hague to rule whether she had territorial jurisdiction before proceeding.

The Palestinians, who joined the court in 2015, have pushed for an investigation. Israel, which is not an ICC member, has said the court has no jurisdiction because the Palestinians do not have statehood.

— Associated Press

MYANMAR

Military rulers expand ban on social media

The new military rulers of Myanmar on Friday ordered mobile operators and Internet service providers to block access to Twitter and Instagram in the country until further notice, Norwegian telecom Telenor said.

The government had already ordered providers on Thursday to block Facebook — which counts half of the population of 54 million as users — until Feb. 7.

The Communications Ministry did not immediately answer a request for comment, but said previously it had blocked Facebook for the sake of “stability.”

Since the ban on Facebook, thousands in Myanmar had flocked to Twitter and Instagram to express their opposition to Monday’s military coup and the ousting and arrest of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

— Reuters

LIBYA

Factions pick leaders to guide nation to vote

Delegates from Libya’s warring factions on Friday chose four leaders to guide the North African country through to December elections in a major — if uncertain — step toward unifying a nation with separate governments in east and west.

In what could become a landmark in ending one of the intractable conflicts left behind by the 2011 Arab Spring, the 74 delegates, meeting near Geneva, compiled a list of candidates in a U.N.-hosted process aimed to give balance to regional powers and various political and economic interests.

Mohammad Younes Menfi, a Libyan diplomat with a support base in the country’s east, was chosen to head the three-person Presidential Council. Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah, a powerful businessman backed by western tribes, was chosen as interim prime minister.

Elections are set for Dec. 24.

— Associated Press

Situation in Ethiopia's Tigray 'extremely alarming,' U.N. says: Life for civilians in Ethiopia's embattled Tigray region has become "extremely alarming" as hunger grows and fighting remains an obstacle to reaching millions of people with aid, the United Nations said in a report. And the U.N. special adviser on genocide prevention warned that without urgent measures, the risk of atrocity crimes "remains high and likely to get worse." The conflict, which has killed thousands of people, is in its fourth month. But little is known about the situation for most of the 6 million people, as journalists are barred and communications are patchy.

Turkey's Erdogan stands firm on treatment of protesters: Turkey's president rebuffed U.S. and European criticism of his government's handling of weeks-long protests at a top Istanbul university, saying they should focus on protests in their own countries. Recep Tayyip Erdogan also vowed to show "no mercy" to protesters who use violence.