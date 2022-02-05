“The changes I’m announcing to my senior team today will improve how No 10 operates, strengthen the role of my Cabinet and backbench colleagues, and accelerate our defining mission to level up the country,” Johnson said in a statement.
Johnson, who in 2019 won the biggest Conservative majority since Margaret Thatcher in 1987, has repeatedly refused to resign over reports that he and some of his staff attended Downing Street parties during pandemic lockdowns.
FRANCE
Muslims criticize government forum
The French government on Saturday introduced a new body to reshape Islam in France, part of President Emmanuel Macron’s efforts to rid it of extremism.
With France bloodied by past Islamic extremist attacks and having hundreds of citizens who went to fight with Islamist militants in Syria in past years, few disagree that radicalization is a danger. But critics — including many of France’s 5 million Muslims who consider the religion a part of their French identity — say the government’s latest initiative is another step in institutionalized discrimination that holds the whole community responsible for the violent acts of a few.
The Forum of Islam in France leadership will be made up of clergy and laypeople to help guide the largest Muslim community in Western Europe. All of its members will be handpicked by the government, and women will make up at least a quarter of them.
Beating death of refugee prompts protests across Brazil: Demonstrators gathered in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and other Brazilian cities Saturday to protest the fatal beating of a 24-year-old Congolese refugee that has sparked outrage and revulsion across the nation. Police in Rio are still investigating the circumstances of the Jan. 24 slaying of Moïse Mugenyi Kabagambe. Many felt no need to await official findings in a city where murder often goes unpunished; they asserted that Kabagambe's death was evidence of racism, xenophobia and impunity. "Moïse was beaten for 15 minutes, on a busy beach, where people pass by all the time, and at no time did anyone call the police and try to separate them," said attorney Rodrigo Mondengo, of Brazil's Bar Association in Rio. "We have no doubt that if it were a White person there being beaten, someone would go to that person's rescue."
Tropical cyclone makes landfall in Madagascar: Cyclone Batsirai made landfall on Madagascar's eastern coastline late Saturday. There were fears that Batsirai could compound the devastation wreaked by another cyclone, Ana, which hit the island about two weeks ago, killing 55 people. A local weather bulletin said the Batsirai storm system hit an area about nine miles north of the town of Mananjary in Madagascar's southeast about
8 p.m. The cyclone had average winds of about 100 mph, the bulletin said.
At least four injured in blast in market in eastern Congo: An explosion rocked a crowded market Saturday in the city of Beni in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, injuring at least four people, days after the U.S. Embassy in the capital, Kinshasa, warned that there could be an attack there. Beni is in a region where Congolese and Ugandan forces have launched a campaign against rebel fighters. It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion at the market and whether anyone had been killed. The U.S. Embassy in Kinshasa on Tuesday said that it believed "terrorist attacks" were planned in Beni "in the near future" and warned Americans against traveling there.
