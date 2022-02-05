Beating death of refugee prompts protests across Brazil: Demonstrators gathered in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and other Brazilian cities Saturday to protest the fatal beating of a 24-year-old Congolese refugee that has sparked outrage and revulsion across the nation. Police in Rio are still investigating the circumstances of the Jan. 24 slaying of Moïse Mugenyi Kabagambe. Many felt no need to await official findings in a city where murder often goes unpunished; they asserted that Kabagambe's death was evidence of racism, xenophobia and impunity. "Moïse was beaten for 15 minutes, on a busy beach, where people pass by all the time, and at no time did anyone call the police and try to separate them," said attorney Rodrigo Mondengo, of Brazil's Bar Association in Rio. "We have no doubt that if it were a White person there being beaten, someone would go to that person's rescue."