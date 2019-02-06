CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

Government signs peace deal with rebels

Central African Republic and 14 rebel groups signed a peace deal Wednesday even as some citizens expressed alarm about the possible suspension of prosecutions after five years of bloody conflict.

The agreement is the eighth since the fighting began in 2013 but the first to emerge from direct talks. The peace deal, negotiated in Sudan and known as the Khartoum Agreement, is said to incorporate representatives of armed groups in the government.

“Certain compatriots have thought that the republic has abandoned them. I want to say to you all that I will spare no effort to make Central African Republic our common home,” President Faustin-Archange Touadéra said at the signing in Bangui.

Yet few appeared to be optimistic about bringing rebels into the government. The fighting has killed thousands, displaced hundreds of thousands and sent two people to the International Criminal Court.

“We are shocked because we see our authorities jubilant alongside our executioners,” said journalist Yannick Nalimo.

Details of the peace deal have not been publicly released.

— Associated Press

FRANCE

Fire suspect had just ended psychiatric stay

A suspect in the fire that killed 10 people as it devastated a Paris apartment building was hospitalized at least 13 times in the past decade for mental health issues and completed her most recent stay a week ago, the Paris prosecutor said Wednesday.

Prosecutor Remy Heitz said the woman, detained on suspicion of arson, spent nearly two weeks at a psychiatric facility before she was released Jan. 30. She had a clean police record but was involved in three prior judicial procedures, one for setting a fire in a store, Heitz said.

The woman was under evaluation Wednesday in the police psychiatric infirmary. She indicated she was not behind the Tuesday blaze, Heitz said.

The fire at the nine-story building in the posh 16th arrondissement was the deadliest in Paris since 24 died in an 2005 hotel fire near the famed Opera.

— Associated Press

LEBANON

Country's first female security chief installed

Lebanon’s new interior minister assumed her post Wednesday, becoming her country’s and the Arab world’s first female official in charge of powerful security agencies.

Raya El Hassan said Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri had put his trust in her and given her “this big responsibility.”

“As the first female minister of interior, I have to prove the woman’s ability to assume an exceptional portfolio,” she said at her installment ceremony.

El Hassan, a member of Hariri’s Future Movement, is one of four women in the new 30-member cabinet — a record for female political representation in Lebanon.

— Associated Press

France decries Italian official's meeting with 'yellow vests': France's Foreign Ministry slammed a meeting between Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio and leaders of France's "yellow vest" anti-government movement, accusing him of undermining relations between the two European neighbors. "This new provocation is not acceptable between neighboring countries and partners in the European Union," a Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a daily briefing. Di Maio, who leads the populist, anti-establishment Five Star Movement, said he had stopped in France and met "yellow vests" leader Christophe Chalençon and candidates on the grass-roots movement's list for European Parliament elections in May.

19 bodies found in clandestine Mexican plots: Authorities in Mexico's Colima state say they have recovered 19 bodies from 11 clandestine gravesites. The state prosecutor's office said the bodies were found on land in Santa Rosa in the Tecoman municipality. Colima Gov. José Ignacio Peralta Sánchez told local media that he couldn't rule out finding more bodies. Peralta said Colima has a serious organized-crime problem but it was too early to say which criminal group was responsible.

Death toll rises in Brazil's dam collapse: Authorities in Brazil say the death toll from a dam collapse near the city of Brumadinho has risen to 150. A Minas Gerais state civil defense spokesman said 182 people are still listed as missing. No one has been found alive since Jan. 26, the day after a large reservoir containing mining waste was breached.

Libyan forces claim oil field: Libyan forces from the country's east say they have taken control of the southern Sharara oil field, part of an expansion of Gen. Khalifa Hifter's control over Libya's main revenue generator. Libya is governed by rival authorities in Tripoli and the east.

— From news services