On Monday, another call was made to the same paper with new information. After a search lasting into the next day, police found a bomb on a truck at an industrial park in the town of Lurgan, not far from Belfast.

AD

Assistant chief constable George Clarke said the caller indicated that “the intention had been for that device to explode on Friday evening at around the time the United Kingdom left the European Union.” Police said they believed the bomb plot was the work of a group known as the Continuity IRA.

AD

— Associated Press

SYRIA

Probe finds 2 leaked about chemical attack

A probe commissioned by the global chemical weapons watchdog has found that two former employees leaked confidential information, a breach that fueled a Russian-backed theory that a deadly attack in Syria was staged.

More than 40 people were killed on April 7, 2018, in Douma, a town on the outskirts of Damascus that was then held by rebels but besieged by pro-government forces. The attack triggered missile strikes by the United States, Britain and France a week later against Syrian government targets.

AD

The government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and its military backer Russia deny using chemical weapons and accuse insurgents of staging the attack to implicate Syrian forces.

The “deliberate and premeditated breaches of confidentiality . . . are considered to be serious,” the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said Thursday, setting out the results of the probe, which it said was carried out by “independent, professional investigators, from outside the organization.” It did not identify the two former employees.

AD

— Reuters

BRITAIN

Government revisits flying flag for Andrew

The British government says it is reviewing the policy of raising Union Jacks atop town halls on royal birthdays, after some officials balked at flying the flag for scandal-hit Prince Andrew.

AD

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government had sent an email to local officials reminding them to fly the flag for Andrew’s 60th birthday on Feb. 19.

Andrew, eighth in line to the throne, has been tarnished by his friendship with convicted U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in August. An American woman says she had several sexual encounters with the prince at Epstein’s behest, starting when she was 17. The FBI wants to question the prince as part of its Epstein inquiry.

Andrew denies wrongdoing, but has quit his public duties.

AD

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said the government and royal household were “considering how the [flag] policy applies in changing circumstances such as when members of the royal family step back from their duties.”

AD

— Associated Press

Hit man for Pablo Escobar dies: A former hit man for drug lord Pablo Escobar who confessed to killing hundreds of people during one of Colombia's most violent periods has died of cancer, prison officials said. Jhon Jairo Velásquez, a.k.a Popeye, admitted to carrying out at least 300 murders himself and said he helped coordinate about 3,000 others on behalf of Escobar's Medellin cartel in the 1980s and early '90s. Velásquez, 57, spent 23 years in prison but was paroled in 2014. Escobar died in a firefight with police in 1993.

Romania's Orban asked to form government: Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has been asked by Romania's president to form a new government, a day after Orban's centrist minority government lost a no-confidence vote over a bill that would have altered election laws. Given that backdrop, there are doubts about whether he will succeed, raising the prospect of early elections.

Migrants in Serbia protest: Dozens of migrants, trapped in Serbia, set out walk to Hungary's border, demanding free and secure passage toward Western Europe, police said. The protest in Subotica came after migrants tried to force their way through a border checkpoint last month.