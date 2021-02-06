President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, popularly known as Farmajo, assured lawmakers that there won’t be a power vacuum when his tenure ends Monday. It is the responsibility of Parliament to ensure no such scenario emerges, he said Saturday. There are no publicly available details about how that could be achieved if the vote is delayed.

The current impasse was partly sparked by the federal state of Jubaland and the semiautonomous region of Puntland after both refused to sign a pact introducing a new electoral model, according to Farmajo. A group of presidential aspirants also disagreed with the planned process and said electoral commission officials appointed by the head of state were partial.

— Associated Press

LIBYA

Eastern forces offer sign of hope for peace

Libya’s parallel eastern administration welcomed Friday’s announcement of a new interim government to unite the country, but added that it would only cede power if the eastern-based parliament approved.

Saturday’s qualified statement of support — leaving scope to oppose the move later — illustrates the challenges that may face United Nations-led efforts to find a political solution to a decade of chaos, division and violence.

Libya has been split between east and west since 2014, with the internationally recognized Government of National Accord in Tripoli, and a rival administration in Benghazi backed by Khalifa Hifter’s eastern-based Libyan National Army.

On Friday, participants in U.N. talks in Switzerland voted on a new presidency council and government head to oversee the run-up to national parliamentary and presidential elections planned for December.

— Reuters

Explosions kill at least 3 in Kabul: Two separate explosions rocked the Afghan capital on Saturday, killing at least three people, including members of the minority Sikh community, and wounding four others, Afghan officials said. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, but the Islamic State group has targeted Sikhs and other minority communities in Afghanistan.

Turkish president asserts more control at top university: Turkey's president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has ordered the establishment of two new departments in the country's most prestigious university, which has been rocked by weeks of demonstrations protesting his appointment of a new rector with government links. Erdogan's decision, published Saturday in the Official Gazette, says law and communications faculties are to be launched in Bogazici University. Critics say the establishment of new departments would allow the presidentially appointed rector to staff them with government loyalists.

Egypt frees journalist after 4-year detention: Egyptian authorities have freed an Al Jazeera journalist after more than four years in detention, his family lawyer said. Mahmoud Hussein walked free from a police station after a court ordered his conditional release pending investigations into charges of publishing false information and belonging to a banned group, lawyer Gamal Eid said. The lawyer said Hussein will have to report to a nearby police station twice a week.