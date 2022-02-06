The decision was a blow to populist Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, who was the biggest winner in an October election and has vowed to quickly push through a government that could exclude Iranian allies.
Sadr; the Kurdish Democratic Party, of which Zebari is a member; and an alliance of Sunni Muslim lawmakers had supported Zebari’s bid for president.
The corruption allegations resurfaced after Zebari emerged as a strong contender, and Sadr eventually appeared to withdraw his support, saying that any future president must “meet the conditions” to hold office.
Sadr had campaigned in the election on an anti-corruption platform.
Iraq’s governments and state institutions have been dominated mostly by Iran-aligned Shiite political-military groups since the U.S.-led invasion that toppled Sunni dictator Saddam Hussein in 2003.
— Reuters
TUNISIA
Leader's move against
judicial council decried
Tunisian judges on Sunday rejected President Kais Saied’s moves to disband the council that oversees them, a move they see as undermining their independence, setting up a new struggle over his consolidation of power.
Saied announced overnight that he was dissolving the Supreme Judicial Council, one of the few remaining state bodies still able to act independently of him, the latest in several moves his opponents describe as a coup.
In July, Saied suddenly suspended parliament, dismissed the prime minister and said he could rule by decree. He has since said he will rewrite the 2014 democratic constitution and put it to a referendum.
However, Tunisia’s dire economic problems risk undermining Saied’s declared plan to reset the 2011 revolution with a new constitution, raising the possibility of public unrest.
Saied has been tussling with the judiciary for months, criticizing its decisions, accusing it of corruption and saying it has been infiltrated by his enemies.
The head of the Supreme Judicial Council said Sunday that its dissolution was illegal and marked a bid to bring judges under presidential instruction.
Later, two other judicial organizations condemned the move as unconstitutional.
— Reuters
Cyclone kills 10 in Madagascar: A cyclone killed at least 10 people in southeastern Madagascar, the second to hit the Indian Ocean island in two weeks, triggering floods, bringing down buildings and cutting power, officials said. Cyclone Batsirai swept inland late Saturday, slamming into the eastern coastline with heavy rain and wind speeds of 100 mph. The damage from the storm compounded the destruction wreaked by Cyclone Ana, which hit the island two weeks ago, killing 55 and displacing 130,000.
No clear front-runner as Costa Ricans vote: Costa Ricans voted for a new president in elections that did not see a clear favorite emerge among the 25 candidates and was held amid fears of a low turnout because of a surge in coronavirus cases. Costa Ricans will also choose a new National Assembly in the elections. If no candidate captures at least 40 percent of the vote, a runoff will be held April 3 between the top two candidates. No single candidate was even close to that threshold in recent polls.
Pakistani forces clear two areas after militants kill 9 troops: Pakistan's military said security forces cleared two areas in the southwestern province of Baluchistan of separatists after they attacked two army camps, killing nine soldiers and wounding six. Twenty militants were killed in firefights and follow-up operations, it said. The military also said that it returned fire after militants inside Afghanistan shot at a security post in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, inflicting heavy loses on the attackers. It said it lost five troops in the exchange.
— From news services