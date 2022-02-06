No clear front-runner as Costa Ricans vote: Costa Ricans voted for a new president in elections that did not see a clear favorite emerge among the 25 candidates and was held amid fears of a low turnout because of a surge in coronavirus cases. Costa Ricans will also choose a new National Assembly in the elections. If no candidate captures at least 40 percent of the vote, a runoff will be held April 3 between the top two candidates. No single candidate was even close to that threshold in recent polls.