TURKEY

10 dead in Istanbul building collapse

Search teams recovered 10 bodies from the rubble of a collapsed eight-story apartment building in Istanbul on Thursday, as rescuers worked round-the-clock looking for survivors.

Thirteen people were pulled out of the debris with injuries after the collapse of the building Wednesday in the mostly residential Kartal district, on the city’s Asian side.

Officials have not said how many people are missing. The building had 14 apartments with 43 people registered as residents.

The incident has put a spotlight on illegal construction. Officials have said the building’s top three floors were built illegally, but the cause of the collapse is under investigation.

Experts from the Istanbul branch of the Chamber of Civil Engineers who visited the site concluded that the “load-bearing columns had lost the capacity to carry the weight” of the building, the group said Thursday.

— Associated Press

IRAN

'Large number' of prisoners pardoned

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, pardoned a “large number” of prisoners in honor of the 40th anniversary of the country’s Islamic revolution, state TV said Thursday.

The report did not say how many prisoners were released, but previous reports suggested the action would apply to some 50,000 people, the largest number ever covered in a single pardon. Some prisoners would see their sentences reduced.

According to judiciary website Mizanonline.com, the pardon covers a wide range of prisoners, from those serving a year in jail to those facing life in prison. It said convicts imprisoned for armed opposition, kidnapping, rape, armed robbery, fraud, embezzlement, bribery, forging bank notes and coins, money laundering, smuggling and organized crimes would not be pardoned.

However, men older than 70 and women older than 60, as well as prisoners suffering from certain diseases, could be pardoned, the website said.

That could include Iranian American businessman Baquer Namazi, 81, who has been held for over two years and has epilepsy. Namazi and his son Siamak, who has been held for over three years, are each serving a 10-year term on a charge of collaborating with a hostile power.

— Associated Press

5 killed in Rio floods: Officials in Rio de Janeiro say torrential downpours and strong winds killed at least five people and left a trail of destruction. Rio Mayor Marcelo Crivella decreed three days of mourning for the victims. "In two hours the amount of rain that fell on the city was equivalent to the rainfall for the entire month," he said. The Rio Operations Center said winds of up to 68 mph downed trees and contributed to heavy flooding.

Former Chilean army chief charged in torture: A former commander in chief of the Chilean army has been arrested and charged with involvement in the torture of 24 people after a 1973 military coup, authorities said. Retired Gen. Juan Emilio Cheyre was taken into custody on orders from a local judge. Cheyre had previously been sentenced to three years for covering up the killing of 15 left-wing militants while a deputy regiment commander. He was the army's commander from 2002 to 2006. He has denied the accusations.

Russia accuses Norway of military buildup: Russia accused Norway of pushing ahead with a military buildup that it said increases the risks of military action and required some kind of Russian response. Russia's Foreign Ministry said Moscow had watched as NATO member Norway had become more active in helping the Western military alliance build up its presence in the Arctic region. It singled out what it said was a Norwegian plan to equip a port near Tromso for nuclear submarines. Norway has said it is concerned about Moscow building up its own military capacity on the Kola Peninsula.

— From news services