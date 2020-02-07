“Those who introduce plans for annexation and apartheid and the legalization of occupation and settlements

are the ones who bear full responsibility for deepening the cycle of violence and extremism,” senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat said in a statement.

He was responding to remarks delivered the day before by Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and the architect of the Middle East blueprint, who had blamed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for the latest violence.

A Palestinian teenager died after being shot in the neck in clashes with Israeli soldiers near the West Bank town of Tulkarem on Friday, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The Israeli military said that the Palestinians hurled rocks and molotov cocktails and that troops fired on one of them after he threw a firebomb at the soldiers.

In addition, a member of the Palestinian security forces who was standing outside a police station in the West Bank town of Jenin was shot by Israeli forces.

Israeli troops had clashed with Palestinians while razing the home of an alleged militant, and a Palestinian youth was also killed. The security forces member did not appear to have been involved in the clashes.

— Associated Press

BRITAIN

New envoy to U.S. named after dust-up

Britain has appointed Karen Pierce as its new ambassador to the United States, replacing a veteran diplomat whose unvarnished portrayal of the Trump administration led to an embarrassing transatlantic spat.

The appointment of Pierce, currently ambassador to the United Nations, comes as Britain begins an effort to strike a trade deal with the United States after departing the European Union.

Former ambassador Kim Darroch resigned in July. President Trump expressed fury when Darroch’s forthright views on the U.S. administration appeared in leaked diplomatic documents that were published in a British newspaper.

Pierce is the first woman to hold the British post in the U.S.

— Associated Press

MALI

French soldiers kill 30 Islamist militants

French soldiers killed more than 30 Islamist militants in Mali in three operations on Thursday and Friday targeting al-Qaeda and Islamic State-linked groups, France’s armed forces said.

France, a former colonial power in West Africa, has about 4,500 soldiers in the region in its counterterrorism task force. The United Nations has 13,000 peacekeepers in Mali.

In the Gourma area, French troops killed about 20 militants and destroyed several vehicles, while in the Liptako area, an Islamic State bastion, 10 fighters were killed, the army said.

— Reuters

Malawi's leader appeals ruling voiding election results: Malawi's president and its electoral commission filed appeals against a court ruling this week that nullified last year's presidential election and ordered a new vote within 150 days because of widespread irregularities. President Peter Mutharika called the ruling in favor of two opposition candidates a "serious miscarriage of justice and attempt to circumvent democracy and the will of the people."

Greece arrests 7 in attacks on migrants: Greek police arrested seven people and were seeking two others on suspicion of planning or carrying out attacks on migrants on the island of Lesbos, officials said. Police said five Greeks and two foreigners, ages 17 to 24, were arrested outside the Moria migrant camp. Two minors, one Greek and one foreigner, were being sought.