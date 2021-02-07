“There was an attempt on my life,” he said.

Moïse said the alleged plot began Nov. 20, but he did not provide details or any evidence except to say that a judge and an inspector general with the police were among those arrested.

Opposition leader André Michel held a news conference hours later and called for civil disobedience and Moïse’s arrest. Michel, a lawyer, said it was illegal to arrest Supreme Court Judge Yvickel Dabrézil because he has automatic immunity. Dabrézil is one of three judges the opposition favors as a potential transitional president.

The arrests come on the day that opposition leaders say Moïse’s term ended. Moïse has repeatedly stated that his five-year term ends in February 2022.

Congo confirms Ebola outbreak: Health officials in Congo confirmed another Ebola outbreak in the country's east, the fourth in less than three years. The government has begun tracing everyone who came into contact with an infected woman who died last week to try to "eradicate the epidemic as soon as possible," Health Minister Eteni Longondo said. This is the 12th outbreak in Congo since the virus was first discovered there in 1976.

Bomb kills 12 security personnel in Somalia: Twelve security agents were killed by a roadside bomb outside a Somali town where political leaders had been meeting to try to resolve a row over a presidential selection process. A deal on how to choose a new president on Monday has been elusive, threatening to unleash more political turmoil. The Islamist militant group al-Shabab, which analysts say is keen to exploit the deadlock, asserted responsibility for the attack. Somalia had initially aimed to hold its first direct election in more than three decades, but delays in preparations meant switching to an indirect vote, with elders picking lawmakers who would choose a president.