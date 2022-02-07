The effort to replace Dbeibah stems from Libya’s failure to hold its first presidential election during his watch. It has been a major blow to international efforts to end a decade of chaos in the oil-rich nation.
Originally scheduled for Dec. 24, the presidential vote was postponed over disputes among rival factions on laws governing the elections and controversial presidential hopefuls. Lawmakers have argued that the mandate of Dbeibah’s government ended Dec. 24.
Dbeibah has said he and his government will remain in power until “real elections” take place.
Saleh said lawmakers adopted a road map to hold the presidential election within 14 months after agreeing on constitutional amendments.
The parliament’s move to appoint a new government is a setback to the U.N. mission in the country, which advocates for rescheduling the presidential vote as early as June.
Libya has been wracked by conflict since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and then killed longtime dictator Moammar Gaddafi in 2011.
— Associated Press
ISRAEL
Netanyahu's son target of spyware, report says
Israeli police illegally spied on the phones of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son and members of his inner circle, a local newspaper reported Monday. The report prompted a high-level probe and threw the former leader’s corruption trial into disarray.
Calcalist has published recent reports alleging that police used the NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware to hack the phones of protesters and other Israelis without a warrant. Pegasus has been tied to human rights abuses worldwide.
Monday’s report claimed that Pegasus had been used against Netanyahu’s close advisers and son. Like previous reports, the paper cited no sources but for the first time named people allegedly surveilled by police.
Public Security Minister Omer Barlev, who oversees the police force, announced the formation of a government commission of inquiry to investigate the matter.
Calcalist said the police used the spyware against a phone registered to Netanyahu’s son and two communications advisers and the wife of another defendant in one of three corruption cases against the former leader.
The allegations could undermine Netanyahu’s graft trial after reports that police used spyware to surveil a key witness.
Barlev’s investigation follows announcements by Israeli police and the attorney general’s office that they would investigate.
— Associated Press
IRAQ
Lawmaker boycott foils bid to elect president
Iraqi lawmakers failed to elect a new head of state Monday as key factions boycotted the parliament session.
A two-thirds quorum of the legislature’s 329 members is required for an electoral session. Monday’s vote could not be held as lawmakers, many allied with powerful Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, stayed away. Only 58 lawmakers showed up.
The failure to elect a president reflects the deep divisions among Iraq’s political factions, which have only grown since the Oct. 10 parliament elections, whose results have been rejected by political groups supported by neighboring Iran.
Iraqi politicians have failed to agree on a compromise candidate for the nation’s top post.
With no quorum, the speaker of parliament kept the session open without scheduling a new date for a vote to elect a new president.
The boycott by Sadr was announced after Iraq’s Supreme Court temporarily suspended the nomination of front-runner Hoshyar Zebari, whose presidential bid is supported by Sadr. The court cited pending corruption charges against the veteran Kurdish politician and former foreign minister.
The 2016 charges against Zebari, for which he was never convicted, stem from his time as finance minister.
— Associated Press
Azerbaijan releases 8 Armenian prisoners: Azerbaijan handed over eight Armenian service members, including several who it claims were involved in clashes with Azerbaijani forces in November, on what it called humanitarian grounds. The office of the French president said Azerbaijan's move came after mediation by France and the European Union. Azerbaijan and Armenia fought a six-week war in 2020 that ended with Azerbaijan regaining control of territory that had been held by Armenian forces for more than 25 years.
— From news services