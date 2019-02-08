BRAZIL

Fire at soccer academy kills 10, injures 3

Fire tore through the sleeping quarters of an academy for one of Brazil’s most popular professional soccer clubs Friday, killing 10 people and injuring three, most likely teenage players, authorities said.

Firefighters were called just after 5 a.m. to the sprawling Ninho de Urubu training grounds of the Flamengo soccer club in Rio de Janeiro’s western region.

“We are distraught,” Flamengo President Rodolfo Landim said outside the complex, where friends, fans and neighbors gathered, some forming a circle to pray. “This is the worst tragedy to happen to the club in its 123 years.”

The cause of the fire was not known.

Rio de Janeiro Mayor Marcelo Crivella ordered three days of mourning, and President Jair Bolsonaro issued a statement lamenting that the fire had taken “young lives at the beginning of pursuing their professional dreams.”

The victims were not immediately identified, but they were athletes, said Beatriz Busch, public health secretary for Rio de Janeiro state.

— Associated Press

SUDAN

Troops fire tear gas at Khartoum mosque

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas at a landmark mosque in the capital on Friday after the Muslim noon prayers, witnesses and the main opposition Umma party said, and several worshipers were injured or overcome by fumes.

The attack came as hundreds of worshipers tried to march from the Al-Sayed Abd al-Rahman al-Mahdi mosque, one of Khartoum’s main mosques, as part of near-daily protests against President Omar Hassan al-Bashir’s 30 years in office.

Sudan has been rocked by the protests, which began Dec. 19 after the government tried to raise bread prices. Rights groups say at least 45 people have been killed; the government puts the death toll at 31, including two members of its security forces.

The Umma party of former prime minister Sadiq al-Mahdi said in a statement that security forces attacked worshipers soon after noon prayers, firing tear gas “extensively” into the mosque courtyard. It accused the government of no longer abiding by the Sudanese people’s values as it sought to cling to power.

A police spokesman could not be reached for comment.

— Reuters

CANADA

Man sentenced for killing 6 at mosque

A French Canadian man who shot dead six Muslim men in a Quebec City mosque in 2017 has been sentenced to serve 40 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

Quebec Superior Court Justice François Huot called Alexandre Bissonnette’s attack gratuitous and insidious as he handed down the sentence Friday.

Bissonnette, now 29, pleaded guilty last March to six charges of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder.

The six men, ages 39 to 60, were killed when Bissonnette stormed the Islamic Cultural Center and opened fire on Jan. 29, 2017. Bissonnette was arrested that night in his car on a bridge nearby, after he called 911 to say he wanted to cooperate with police.

Bissonnette received a life sentence and can apply for parole after 40 years, but that doesn’t mean he’s likely to get parole.

Those who monitor extremist groups in Quebec said the Laval University student was a supporter of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen and President Trump.

— Associated Press

Death toll in Istanbul building collapse rises to 15: Turkish emergency services recovered four more bodies from the rubble of an eight-story building that crashed down in Istanbul, bringing the death toll to 15. One man said he lost nine members of his extended family. Earlier Friday, rescuers pulled a 16-year-old boy alive from under the rubble, two days after the collapse, raising the number of people rescued to 14.

Airline pilot arrested in Britain on suspicion of being drunk: Police said Friday that an American Airlines pilot was arrested at Britain's Manchester Airport on suspicion of being drunk. The Greater Manchester police said they "received a report that an airline pilot may have been under the influence of alcohol" at the airport in northwestern England on Thursday morning. Officers arrested a 62-year-old man on suspicion of performing an aviation function while over the prescribed alcohol limit. Police said the man, whose name was not given, was freed on bail pending further inquiries. American confirmed that a crew member was detained. The flight to Philadelphia was canceled.

One dead after trains collide near Barcelona: Two passenger trains rammed head-on into each other on a track near Barcelona, killing one person and injuring about 100, most of them slightly, officials said. The trains collided between the towns of Sant Vicenc de Castellet and Manresa, northwest of Barcelona. Three passengers were in serious condition. About 100 others escaped injury, officials said.

Female tiger at London zoo killed by prospective mate: London Zoo said one of its female Sumatran tigers was killed by a potential mate while the two animals were being introduced. The zoo said 10-year-old Melati died during her first encounter with Asim, a 7-year-old male. The two tigers had been kept in adjoining enclosures for 10 days so they could get used to one another, but their first encounter quickly turned violent. The zoo said keepers intervened with loud noises and flares but were too late to save Melati.

— From news services