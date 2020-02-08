The exit poll was based on 5,376 interviews conducted immediately after people voted at 250 polling stations. It has a margin of error of plus or minus one percentage point.

AD

Vote counting starts Sunday, and it could be Monday before the election’s results are determined.

AD

With none of the three main parties likely to gain enough seats to govern alone, a coalition of some kind seems almost inevitable. But Sinn Fein was in a slightly weaker position than its two main rivals, because it fielded only 42 candidates for the 159 seats available and might be unable to find enough like-minded left-leaning allies to form a workable government.

— Associated Press

EUROPEAN UNION

Official apologizes to youth climate activists

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, apologized for dismissive comments he made about youth climate activists.

AD

In comments broadcast online by Spanish broadcaster Antena 3, Borrell said he doubted “the idea that young people are seriously committed to stopping climate change — we could call it the ‘Greta syndrome.’ ”

He said people were happy to take to the streets if it cost them nothing, while questioning whether demonstrators were prepared to reduce their quality of life to pay for the high cost of combating climate change.

AD

Climate change is a priority issue for the European Commission, of which Borrell is a vice president.

“I want to apologise to anyone that may have felt offended by my inappropriate reference to the important youth movement fighting #climatechange,” Borrell wrote Saturday on Twitter, where his original remarks were met with strong criticism.

AD

— Deutsche Presse-Agentur

Turkey boosts presence in NW Syria as it talks with Russians: Turkey reinforced its military presence in Syria's northwestern Idlib province as Turkish and Russian officials held talks about the Syrian government offensive there. Turkey says the advances by Russian-backed Syrian troops and their allies threaten a fresh humanitarian disaster, driving another wave of potential refugees to its southern border. More than half a million people have been displaced over the past two months. So far, the beefing up of Turkish forces has failed to stem the advance by Syrian government forces.

AD

Libyan factions will pick up peace talks, U.N. says: Libya's warring parties will continue talks this month to try to reach a lasting cease-fire in a battle for control of the capital, Tripoli, the United Nations said after a first round in Geneva last week failed to yield an agreement. The U.N. hosted indirect talks between five officers from the Libyan National Army led by Khalifa Hifter, which has been trying to take Tripoli since April, and the same number from forces of the internationally recognized government in Tripoli. Fighting has calmed down since last month, though skirmishes with artillery have continued in southern Tripoli.

AD

Poles rally in support of government's judicial overhaul: Thousands of Poles rallied in Warsaw to show their support for the country's right-wing government as it brings to completion an almost total overhaul of the justice system to put it under government control. Those who rallied in front of the Constitutional Tribunal described the legislative changes as a matter of national sovereignty. The newly signed law gives politicians the power to fine and fire judges whose actions and decisions they consider harmful. Saturday's demonstrators urged the government not to back down in its standoff with the European Union, which has sharply criticized the judicial overhaul.

Pope to visit toxic waste dump in Italy: Pope Francis will mark the fifth anniversary of his ecological manifesto on May 24 by visiting a southern Italian region where decades of toxic-waste dumping have polluted the environment. Italy's National Institute of Health said in a 2016 report that residents of the area near Naples suffered higher-than-normal incidents of death and cancer due to exposure to contaminants from illegal dumps and the burning of urban and hazardous waste.