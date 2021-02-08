Germany’s Foreign Ministry said Russia’s decision to expel the European diplomats “was not justified in any way,” insisting that the German Embassy staffer had been acting within his rights under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations to “inform himself about developments on site.”

AD

The tit-for-tat expulsions come as E.U. officials ponder the future of the 27-nation bloc’s troubled relations with Russia amid deep concern that their large eastern neighbor sees democracy as a threat and wants to distance itself further from the E.U.

AD

Moscow’s decision on Friday was an extra slap in the face for the Europeans because it came as the bloc’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, was meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Borrell said he learned about the expulsions on social media.

— Associated Press

INDIA

Rescuers digging for 37 trapped in glacier flood

Rescuers in northern India worked Monday to rescue more than three dozen power plant workers trapped in a tunnel after part of a Himalayan glacier broke off and sent a wall of water and debris rushing down a mountain in a disaster that has left at least 26 people dead and 165 missing.

AD

More than 2,000 members of the military, paramilitary groups and police have been taking part in search-and-rescue operations in Uttarakhand state after Sunday’s flood, which destroyed one dam, damaged another and washed homes downstream.

AD

Officials said the focus was on saving 37 workers stuck in a tunnel at one of the affected hydropower plants. Heavy equipment was brought in to help clear the way through a 1.5-mile-long tunnel and reach the workers.

The flood was caused when a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier snapped off Sunday morning, releasing water trapped behind it. Experts said the disaster could be linked to global warming.

— Associated Press

AD

Dutch government halts overseas adoptions: The Dutch government suspended adoptions from foreign countries after an investigative committee report accused past ruling coalitions of being "too passive" in the face of years of reported abuses, including impoverished mothers being coerced into putting up their children for adoption. Adoptions already underway will be allowed to continue, authorities said. The committee also found cases of corruption, falsification of documents to make it impossible or more difficult to establish the birth families of adoptees, child trafficking and "baby farming."

AD

24 killed in flooded garment factory in Morocco: At least 24 workers died in the northern Moroccan city of Tangier after heavy rains flooded an illegal garment factory, the state news agency reported. Authorities said firefighters and emergency workers rescued 10 people from the factory, in the basement of a residential villa. The total number of laborers at the site was not known. An investigation has been opened.

Mexico's president returns after coronavirus diagnosis: Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has returned to his daily news conferences following a two-week absence after catching the novel coronavirus, but he vowed not to wear a mask or require Mexicans to use them. "There is no authoritarianism in Mexico . . . everything is voluntary," he said. He revealed that he received experimental treatments, which he described only as an "antiviral" medication and an anti-inflammatory drug.