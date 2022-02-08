The party’s presidential candidate, lawmaker Welmer Ramos, was never able to shake the unpopularity of Alvarado Quesada. Corruption scandals, approval of a controversial fiscal measure, unemployment and the handling of coronavirus pandemic curbs contributed to voters’ discontent.
Alvarado Quesada also faced blowback over his office’s collection of personal information on citizens. Costa Rica’s top prosecutor filed papers last week seeking to lift the president’s immunity so he can face charges.
Prosecutors allege Alvarado Quesada abused his authority by creating the Presidential Unit of Data Analysis with the supposed goals of using personal data to better tailor public policy. But the unit allegedly sought restricted information from government agencies, such as personal income and medical records.
Falling short of the needed 4 percent of the vote, the Citizens’ Action Party will not be eligible for state financing and faces a $350,000 punishment from the Supreme Electoral Tribunal for campaign finance violations.
The party will be reduced to a spectator in the presidential runoff, on April 3, pitting the top two finishers among the 25 candidates in Sunday’s election.
WEST BANK
Israeli forces kill 3 suspected militants
Israel said security forces killed three Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday who had been responsible for recent attacks.
The Shin Bet internal security agency initially said they were killed in a “clash,” but police later acknowledged that while the men had two assault rifles, they did not fire them. “During the arrest, they tried to open fire and were neutralized,” police said.
Photos of the three men circulating online show them posing with assault rifles, with one wearing a headband of the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, an armed group loosely tied to Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas’s Fatah party.
The Palestinian Authority, which governs parts of the occupied West Bank, condemned the shooting of the men.
Palestinians and rights groups often accuse Israel of using excessive force.
There have been a number of stabbing and shooting attacks by Palestinians in the West Bank in recent weeks. An Israeli settler was shot dead near a settlement outpost in December.
Settlers also have carried out attacks recently on Palestinians and Israeli activists, causing injuries and property damage.
Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war. Nearly 500,000 Jewish settlers reside in the territory, alongside more than 2.5 million Palestinians.
Spanish firm fined $6 million for deadly Ghana truck blast: The Spanish company in charge of a truck that exploded and killed 13 people last month en route to a gold mine in Ghana violated storage and transport laws and has been fined $6 million, Ghanaian authorities said. The truck was transporting explosives owned by Madrid-based Maxam to the Chirano gold mine, run by Toronto-based Kinross Gold Corp., when it collided with a motorbike, caught fire and exploded, leveling a village and injuring at least 100 people. Maxam denied responsibility, blaming a local contractor.
Avalanche kills 7 Indian soldiers near border with China: A Himalayan avalanche killed seven Indian soldiers in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh near the China border, a Defense Ministry spokesman said. The avalanche struck in the Kameng region, which is at an altitude of 14,500 feet and had seen heavy snowfall in the past few days, he said. After several border standoffs in the past few years soured ties with neighbor China, India has intensified patrols in Arunachal Pradesh, which shares a border with Tibet.
Mudslide kills at least 14 in Colombia: Heavy rains triggered a mudslide that swept into a residential area in western Colombia, killing at least 14 people and injuring 35, authorities said. Officials said one person was reported missing after the slide in Risaralda, in the municipality of Pereira. The mayor of Pereira warned of a continued risk of landslides and urged people to leave.
