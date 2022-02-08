Avalanche kills 7 Indian soldiers near border with China: A Himalayan avalanche killed seven Indian soldiers in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh near the China border, a Defense Ministry spokesman said. The avalanche struck in the Kameng region, which is at an altitude of 14,500 feet and had seen heavy snowfall in the past few days, he said. After several border standoffs in the past few years soured ties with neighbor China, India has intensified patrols in Arunachal Pradesh, which shares a border with Tibet.