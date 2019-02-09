PAKISTAN

Christian woman held despite her acquittal

A Christian woman acquitted of blasphemy in October after spending eight years on death row in Pakistan has been transferred from a secret location near the capital to another in Karachi, but is still unable to leave the country for Canada, a friend said Saturday.

Aman Ullah, who spoke to Asia Bibi by telephone Friday, said the 54-year-old Bibi is being held in a room in the southern port city. He said Bibi, who faces death threats from radical Islamists, is frustrated and frightened, uncertain of when she will be able to leave Pakistan.

Bibi’s ordeal began in 2009 when two fellow farmworkers refused to drink from the same container as a Christian woman. There was a quarrel and the two Muslim women later accused Bibi of blasphemy.

The Supreme Court judges, who affirmed the acquittal last month, said there were widespread inconsistencies in the testimony against Bibi, who has steadfastly maintained her innocence.

— Reuters

Britain

Prince Philip gives up license after crash

When Britain’s Prince Philip flipped his Land Rover last month and miraculously walked away from what could have been a deadly accident, many wondered how long it would take for Queen Elizabeth II to ask him to hand over his keys.

The answer: About three weeks, it would seem.

Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that “after careful consideration,” the 97-year-old “has taken the decision to voluntarily surrender his driving license.”

Whether the monarch actually influenced the decision hasn’t been made public, of course, but experts on the royal family have suggested that she would be the one to make the call.

It’s unclear what exactly led to the Jan. 17 crash between his Land Rover and another driver’s Kia, in which a 9-month-old baby was a passenger. The baby was unharmed, although the driver had a broken wrist and another passenger was treated for cuts.

— Siobhán O'Grady

Electrical spike is suspected cause of deadly fire in Brazil: The fire that killed 10 young soccer players at Flamengo's training ground in Rio de Janeiro was possibly caused by a spike of electricity that led to a fire in an air conditioning unit, the club's chief executive, Reinaldo Belotti, said. The fire started early Friday morning, a day after a devastating storm struck Rio. Belotti said the adverse weather caused energy spikes that could have caused the fire at the Ninho do Urubu, the club's training center. One of the 13 players to escape said he fled the building after waking up and seeing his air conditioning unit on fire.

At least 72 are dead in India after drinking bootleg alcohol: Authorities in northern India began a crackdown on local officials after at least 72 people were reported dead after drinking illegally brewed alcohol. The liquor was suspected of being laced with methanol. Saharanpur district police have arrested 30 people, many of them bootleggers, and have seized more than 2,000 pints of tainted liquor in raids. Authorities in the region also suspended more than 30 officials, including 10 police officers, on charges of negligence or collusion in the illicit trade.

Tunisian court sentences 7 to life in prison for 2015 attacks: A Tunisian court has imprisoned seven people for life for their involvement in two deadly militant attacks in 2015, one on a museum in Tunis and the other on a hotel at a Mediterranean resort. Other defendants received sentences ranging from 16 years to six months, state news agency TAP reported. In all, 51 suspects stood trial; 27 were acquitted. The assault on the Bardo Museum left 21 people dead, while 38 were killed in the beach resort of Sousse. The Islamic State claimed both attacks.

Police arrest Palestinian in slaying of Israeli woman: Israeli security forces have arrested a Palestinian man suspected of killing an Israeli woman found dead two days ago in a forest on the outskirts of Jerusalem, police said. The Israeli Shin Bet internal security service and police said in a statement that the 29-year-old Palestinian suspect was seized over the killing of the 19-year-old woman during a raid in the Palestinian city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. A motive was still being determined. Palestinian authorities did not immediately comment.

Mexican journalist gunned down: Radio journalist Jesús Ramos was gunned down in the Gulf Coast state of Tabasco, the second slaying of a journalist this year in Mexico. In January, the director of a community radio station was killed and dumped along a roadside in Baja California Sur. Mexico currently ranks seventh by the Committee to Protect Journalists' impunity index, which tallies the number of unsolved journalist murders as a percentage of a country's population in places where it is dangerous to work.

— From news services