“This incident was unprecedented in Thailand,” Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said as he gave a casualty count after visiting the victims in hospitals. By the end of the day, the toll had risen to 29 people killed.

The death toll surpassed that of Thailand’s last major attack on civilians, a 2015 bombing in Bangkok that was allegedly carried out by human traffickers who killed 20.

Authorities said the attack Saturday was carried out by a single gunman — a disgruntled soldier who opened fire on strangers before he was fatally shot Sunday at a shopping mall. An additional 58 people were wounded.

The dead were mourned Sunday night in Nakhon Ratchasima, a hub for Thailand’s relatively poor and rural northeastern region. More than 1,000 people turned up for the vigil led by Buddhist monks.

Officials said the gunman was angry over a financial dispute with his commanding officer. He made Col. Anantarote Krasae his first victim before stealing guns from an army camp and heading to the mall, shooting along the way at people inside and outside the building.

The attacker was identified as Sgt. Maj. Jakrapanth Thomma, who holed himself up in the Terminal 21 Korat, an airport-themed mall filled with colorful Lego sculptures, a merry-go-round and huge copies of landmarks from around the world.

After most mall employees and shoppers were evacuated, a joint police and military team hunted down the gunman and killed him.

— Associated Press

IRAN

New bid to put satellite into orbit fails

An Iranian rocket failed to put a satellite into orbit on Sunday, state television reported, the latest setback for a program the United States claims helps Tehran advance its ballistic missile program.

The launch took place at Imam Khomeini Spaceport in Iran’s Semnan province, 145 miles southeast of Iran’s capital, Tehran. A Simorgh, or “Phoenix,” rocket couldn’t put the Zafar 1 communications satellite into orbit, however, due to a low speed, Iranian state TV reported.

Sunday’s failure came after two failed launches of the Payam and Doosti satellites last year, as well as a launchpad rocket explosion in August. A separate fire at the Imam Khomeini Space Center in February 2019 also killed three researchers, authorities said at the time.

The rocket explosion in August drew even the attention of President Trump, who later tweeted what appeared to be a classified surveillance image of the launch failure. The three failures in a row raised suspicion of outside interference in Iran’s program.

— Associated Press

In Myanmar, a show of support for military: Hundreds of Myanmar nationalists rallied in the country's commercial capital in a show of support for the military, amid tensions between the civilian government and the army ahead of elections expected later this year. The protesters marched from Yangon's famed Shwedagon pagoda to city hall downtown to accuse the administration of Aung San Suu Kyi of failing to protect the country's Buddhist majority and for proposing constitutional amendments that would reduce the power of the military.

Voters scared off in Cameroon: A surge of violence derailed voting in Cameroon's English-speaking regions because residents were afraid to cast ballots in legislative and municipal elections after militant separatists kidnapped at least 120 candidates and threatened violence in the past two weeks. About half of them were released, but the separatists warned people not to vote. Residents in the two regions said suspected separatists chopped off the fingers of at least 12 people caught with voter cards in the weeks leading up to the elections.

Swiss back pro-LGBT measure: Swiss voters approved by a wide margin a measure that will make it illegal to discriminate against people because of their sexual orientation. Switzerland's parliament in 2018 approved expanding the country's existing anti-discrimination law to make it illegal to publicly denigrate, discriminate or stir up hatred based on a person's sexual orientation. Opponents of the move gathered enough signatures to force a referendum on the issue. Voters supported outlawing anti-gay discrimination 63.1 percent to 36.9 percent.