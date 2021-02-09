A 1990s fatwa, or religious edict, by the country’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, states that nuclear weapons are forbidden under Islam.

“Our nuclear program is peaceful, and the fatwa by the supreme leader has forbidden nuclear weapons. But if they push Iran in that direction, then it wouldn’t be Iran’s fault but those who pushed it,” Alavi was quoted as saying.

He added, however, that Iran has no plans to move toward a nuclear weapon under the current circumstances.

Israel has long accused Iran of trying to develop nuclear weapons, and the 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and world powers put strict limits on Iranian nuclear activities to prevent it from reaching weapons capabilities. In exchange, Iran was given sanctions relief.

President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018, prompting Iran to resume some of its nuclear activities. The new Biden administration has signaled it would like to revive the deal.

— Associated Press

GERMANY

100-year-old charged in Nazi camp crimes

German prosecutors have charged a 100-year-old man with 3,518 counts of being an accessory to murder on allegations that he served during World War II as a Nazi SS guard at a concentration camp on the outskirts of Berlin, authorities said Tuesday.

The man, whose name wasn’t released in line with German privacy laws, is alleged to have worked at the Sachsenhausen camp between 1942 and 1945 as an enlisted member of the Nazi Party’s paramilitary wing, said Cyrill Klement, who led the investigation for the Neuruppin prosecutors’ office.

Last week, prosecutors in the northern town of Itzehoe announced accessory-to-murder charges against a 95-year-old woman who worked during the war as the secretary of the SS commandant of the Stutthof camp. Both cases rely on recent legal precedent in Germany establishing that anyone who helped a Nazi camp function can be prosecuted as being an accessory to the murders committed there.

The precedent was established in 2011 with the conviction of former Ohio autoworker John Demjanjuk as an accessory to murder on allegations that he served as a guard at the Sobibor camp in German-occupied Poland.

More than 200,000 people were held at Sachsenhausen from 1936 to 1945, and tens of thousands of them were killed.

— Associated Press

Fighting in Yemen leaves at least 29 dead: Heavy fighting between government forces and Houthi rebels has killed at least 29 people and wounded dozens in three days in the central Marib province, Yemeni officials and tribal leaders said. The rebels have sought to take control of the province, held by the internationally recognized government. The war in Yemen erupted in 2014 when Iran-allied Houthis seized the capital and much of the north. A Saudi-led coalition, seeking to restore the authority of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi, launched an intervention months later.

9 killed in Afghanistan attacks: Attacks in Afghanistan have killed five government employees and four police officers, officials said. In the capital, gunmen killed four employees of the Ministry for Rural Development, according to a spokesman for the city's police chief. Also in Kabul, a sticky bomb attached to a car exploded, killing another government employee. Four police officers were killed and a fifth was wounded when their vehicle struck a roadside bomb in western Herat province.

Danish submarine killer gets 21 months for prison escape: A Danish man convicted of torturing and killing a Swedish journalist on his homemade submarine was given a 21-month sentence for his bid to escape from a suburban Copenhagen prison last year. Peter Madsen was quickly caught near the prison, where he is serving a life term in the killing of Kim Wall. The new conviction does not matter in reality as it will not be added to the life sentence. However, it may play a role if Madsen at some point makes a probation request.