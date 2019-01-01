ISRAEL

Livni ditched by her opposition partner

The new year did not start well for veteran Israeli leftist politician Tzipi Livni, who was publicly ditched by her opposition partner on television Tuesday, as Israel’s political drama ramps up ahead of elections.

Livni, formerly Israel’s foreign minister, sat stony-faced and silent next to Avi Gabbay, leader of the left-leaning Zionist Union, as he announced the move in a news conference in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament. Gabbay’s Labor Party and Livni’s Hatnua party have been in an alliance since 2014.

“I hoped and believed this alliance would bring about our blossoming,” Gabbay said. “But the public is smart, saw this is not the situation and distanced itself from us.”

The move came as Israel prepares for early elections, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition last month announced would take place in April. Opinion polls predict another win for the

prime minister’s Likud party, despite his being investigated in three corruption cases and the police recommending that he be indicted.

As Gabbay pointed out in his speech, support for the opposition Zionist Union has slipped away, with polls predicting it will do poorly in the elections, winning as few as eight seats compared with the 24 it

now holds.

— Loveday Morris

JAPAN

Driver rams minivan into crowd, injuring 8

A Japanese man drove a minivan directly into a crowd of pedestrians out for New Year’s celebrations just after midnight Tuesday morning, injuring eight people, in what he said was retaliation for Japan’s “death penalty,” Tokyo police said.

A 21-year-old man was arrested. “I hit them with an intention to kill,” police spokesman Satoshi Mishima said the man told officers. “I did that to retaliate against the death penalty.”

Some media reports said the suspect had linked the attack to the executions in July of 13 members of the Aum Shinrikyo or Aum Supreme Truth cult who were responsible for a 1995 sarin gas attack on the Tokyo subway. Japan’s NHK World also said the alleged assailant was driving a rental van registered in Osaka, the western city where two other executions were carried out last month.

The crash occurred on Tokyo’s Takeshita Street, a popular spot for tourists and trendy young Japanese people in the fashionable Harajuku neighborhood. NHK World said the street, which had been closed to traffic, was packed with people paying a New Year’s visit to the Meiji Shrine, which is supposed to bring good luck.

The man was also carrying kerosene in his car, police said. Media reports added he had initially planned to spread the kerosene around to start a fire, but had been unable to do so because of security restrictions.

Gunmen attack Pakistani security forces in Baluchistan: Gunmen attacked a security forces' training base in the restive southwestern Pakistani province of Baluchistan, setting off a gun battle in which at least four members of the security forces and four attackers were killed, officials said. The attackers apparently intended to hit a residential compound at a training center of the paramilitary Frontier Corps in the Loralai district but were challenged at the entrance, according to a statement from the military. The Pakistani Taliban, which is separate from the Afghan Taliban, asserted responsibility.

Up to 7 dead in clashes between Syrian insurgent groups: Clashes broke out between two powerful insurgent groups in northern Syria, leaving up to seven people dead in the most serious fighting in months in the last major rebel stronghold in the country. The al-Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham — Arabic for Levant Liberation Committee — and the Turkey-backed Nour el-Din el-Zinki group blamed each other for triggering the fighting in Aleppo province. Nour el-Din el-Zinki is part of a 15-member coalition known as the National Liberation Front that has clashed with extremists in the past. Other factions in the NLF have sent reinforcements to rebel-held parts of Aleppo to back their allies against al-Qaeda-linked gunmen, raising fears that the fighting will escalate.

Attack in Germany targeted foreigners, police say: A 50-year-old German man clearly intended to kill foreigners when he rammed his car into a crowd in the northwestern German town of Bottrop in the early hours of New Year's Day, injuring four, a senior government official said. "There was a clear intention by this man to kill foreigners," said Herbert Reul, interior minister of the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where Bottrop is located. Police said the suspect, who was not identified, made racist comments when he was stopped and arrested in the nearby city of Essen. They also said that there was preliminary information the man was mentally ill but that he had no police record. A police spokeswoman said Syrian and Afghan citizens were among those injured, but gave no details.

