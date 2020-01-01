AFGHANISTAN

Taliban launches new wave of deadly attacks

The Taliban unleashed a new wave of attacks in northern Afghanistan, targeting members of the country’s security forces and killing at least 26, local officials said Wednesday.

The insurgent group holds sway over practically half of Afghanistan, staging near-daily attacks. The violence underscores the Taliban’s strength after 18 years of war with the United States and its allies, even as its leadership has been negotiating with a U.S. envoy. Washington has demanded that a cease-fire take place before any peace agreement is signed.

The fighting has shown no signs of abating. U.S. airstrikes and operations by Afghan security forces over the past two days killed 35 Taliban fighters across the country, including an airstrike in Kandahar province that killed 11 Taliban insurgents, the U.S. military said. Several Taliban fighters were detained, the U.S. military added.

— Associated Press

SUDAN

24 dead in attack on camp in West Darfur

At least 24 people were confirmed killed after a camp for internally displaced people was attacked in Sudan’s West Darfur.

Krinding Camp, just east of state capital Geneina, was raided in recent days after a dispute between Arab and African ethnic groups, said Ashraf Eissa, a spokesman for the joint United Nations-African Union peacekeeping mission in Darfur, UNAMID.

“The Arab tribesman’s people came to the IDP camp and started shooting and killing and burning,” he said.

“Then relatives went to the hospital and threatened hospital staff at gunpoint and destroyed the blood bank . . . and when a government of Sudan policeman tried to intervene he was shot and killed.”

Conflict broke out in Darfur in 2003 after mostly non-Arab rebels rose up. Up to 300,000 people have been killed and 2.5 million displaced, according to U.N. estimates.

— Reuters

Prison riot leaves 16 dead in Mexico: At least 16 inmates in a central Mexico prison were killed and five more were wounded in a riot. The melee broke out around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and the prison was brought under control by 5 p.m., according to a statement from the state security agency. The Zacatecas state security secretary, Ismael Camberos Hernández, told local press that authorities found four guns they believe were introduced to the Cieneguillas state prison during visits the day of the melee.

Missile attack hits refu­gee center in Syria, killing 8: At least eight people were reportedly killed when the Syrian army launched missiles that struck a shelter for displaced families in the country's northwest. Five children were among those killed in the strike on a disused school in the town of Sarmin in Idlib province, two medics said, adding that more than 16 people were injured. The school building was being used by families fleeing a Russian-backed bombing campaign in Idlib, the last opposition bastion in the northwest. Sarmin is among towns and villages that have been pounded relentlessly by Russian jets and Syrian artillery since a renewed government assault last month.

Tunisian prime minister designate presents cabinet: Tunisia's designated prime minister Habib Jemli has submitted a proposed cabinet to President Kais Saied, but he has not yet publicly announced the names of cabinet ministers. The new government, which Jemli said last month would be formed of political independents, will be presented Thursday to the parliament, where it must win majority support before taking office. The action comes nearly three months after an election that returned a deeply fractured parliament in which no party took more than a quarter of the seats, leading to hard negotiations to build a coalition that could pass a confidence vote.

Deaths from airline crashes dropped by half in 2019: The number of deaths in major air crashes around the globe fell by more than half in 2019, according to a report by an aviation consulting firm. The To70 consultancy said 257 people died in eight fatal accidents in 2019, compared with 534 deaths in 13 fatal accidents in 2018. The 2019 death toll rose in late December after a Bek Air Fokker 100 crashed Friday on takeoff in Kazakhstan, killing 12 people. The worst crash of 2019 involved an Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max plane that crashed March 10, killing 157 people. That crash and another involving a 737 Max resulted in the global grounding of the airliner.

— From news services