This step was one of many mentioned in a law passed by Iran’s parliament last month in response to the killing of the country’s top nuclear scientist, which Tehran has blamed on Israel. Such moves by Iran could complicate efforts by President-elect Joe Biden to rejoin the deal.

“Iran has informed the Agency that in order to comply with a legal act recently passed by the country’s parliament, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran intends to produce low-enriched uranium (LEU) up to 20 percent at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant,” the IAEA said in a statement.

An IAEA report to member states earlier Friday obtained by Reuters used similar wording in describing a letter by Iran to the IAEA dated Dec. 31.

“Iran’s letter to the Agency . . . did not say when this enrichment activity would take place,” the IAEA statement said.

Fordow was built inside a mountain, apparently to protect it from aerial bombardment, and the 2015 deal does not allow enrichment there. Iran is already enriching at Fordow with first-generation IR-1 centrifuges.

— Reuters

IRAQ

Experts work to defuse large mine on tanker

Iraqi explosives experts were working to defuse a large mine discovered on an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf and evacuate its crew, authorities said Friday.

The statement came a day after two private security firms said sailors feared they had found a limpet mine on the MT Pola, a Liberian-flagged tanker in the waters off the Iraqi port of Basra. A limpet mine is a type of naval mine that is attached to the hull of a ship, usually by a special forces diver. It later explodes and can significantly damage a vessel.

The Iraqi statement said the mine had been attached to a tanker rented from Iraq’s Oil Marketing Company SOMO that was refueling another vessel. Iraq’s naval forces were making “a great effort to accomplish the mission” safely, said Iraq’s Security Media Cell, which is affiliated with the country’s security forces.

It was the first official Iraqi confirmation that a mine was discovered on an Iraqi tanker transferring fuel to another vessel in the Persian Gulf. Iraq did not identify either vessel or provide more details.

— Associated Press

EGYPT

Two security officials killed by bomb

A roadside bomb went off Friday in Egypt’s northern Sinai Peninsula, killing two members of the country’s security forces and wounding five, security and medical officials said.

According to the officials, the security forces were patrolling in the town of Bir al-Abd when their armored vehicle was hit by a remotely detonated bomb. The wounded were transferred to a military hospital in Sinai’s coastal city of el-Arish. The officials spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the attacks with the media.

Friday’s bombing was the second in the past three days. On Wednesday, one member of the security forces was killed and three were wounded in a roadside bombing in a village near Rafah, a town on the border with the Gaza Strip.

There was no clear claim of responsibility for Friday’s attack, but the Islamic State group posted a statement Friday, saying it was behind Wednesday’s bombing and three other recent attacks. The claims could not be independently verified.

— Associated Press

Bosnia sets up tents for migrants: Trying to resolve a humanitarian disaster, the Bosnian military set up tents Friday for hundreds of migrants who have been stuck in a burned-out refugee camp that has no facilities to fend off freezing winter weather. Bosnia has faced international criticism for leaving some 1,000 migrants without shelter after a fire engulfed the squalid Lipa refugee camp near its northwest border with Croatia over a week ago.

17 hacked to death in Congo: At least 17 people were found hacked to death in a part of eastern Congo ravaged by attacks from Islamist militants, a local official said Friday.

Donat Kibwana, the administrator of Beni territory, blamed the deaths near the town of Eringeti on the Allied Democratic Forces, a Ugandan armed Islamist group that has emerged in recent years as the most lethal of the militias in Congo’s eastern borderlands.