Palacios was arrested in Jamaica last October and convicted of illegally entering the country from the Dominican Republic. Jamaica had issued a deportation order, but the island nation has no formal extradition treaty with Haiti, where Palacios is wanted, a local police spokesman said.
“The information supplied did not link him to the assassination and essentially indicated that he was a suspect for attempted armed robbery, without any detail,” Jamaica’s Attorney General Marlene Malahoo Forte said in a statement. “Our attempts to get further and better particulars from the Haitian government were unsuccessful.”
SOUTH AFRICA
Archbishop Tutu honored at funeral
Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu was remembered at a state funeral Saturday for his Nobel-earning role in ending South Africa’s apartheid regime of racial oppression and for championing the rights of LGBTQ people.
“When we were in the dark, he brought light,” Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, the head of the worldwide Anglican church, said in a video message shown at a requiem Mass celebrated for Tutu at St. George’s Cathedral in Cape Town.
“For me to praise him is like a mouse giving tribute to an elephant,” Welby said. “South Africa has given us extraordinary examples of towering leaders of the rainbow nation with President Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Tutu … Many Nobel winners’ lights have grown dimmer over time, but Archbishop Tutu’s has grown brighter.”
Tutu, who died last Sunday at age 90, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his nonviolent opposition to apartheid.
At least 12 die during Hindu pilgrimage in Kashmir: A crowd surge at a popular Hindu shrine in Indian-controlled Kashmir killed at least 12 people and injured 15 others on New Year's Day, officials said. Initial reports suggested an altercation between a group of devotees led to the crush early Saturday at the Mata Vaishnav Devi shrine, where tens of thousands of Hindus gathered to pay respects in the hilly town of Katra near southern Jammu city. The pilgrimage resumed after nearly four hours, officials said. An investigation was underway.
Mali's transition to democracy may take years longer: Mali's interim authorities proposed to its West African neighbors that a transition back to democracy following a 2020 military coup be extended by five years, the foreign minister said in comments broadcast Saturday. The transitional government initially agreed to hold presidential and legislative elections in February 2022, but it has made little progress since then, blaming disorganization and a rash of Islamist violence.
Violence against women insults God, pope says: Pope Francis used his New Year's message to issue a clarion call for an end to violence against women, saying it was insulting to God. Francis, 85, celebrated a Mass in St. Peter's Basilica on the day the Roman Catholic Church marks both the solemnity of Holy Mary Mother of God as well as its annual World Day of Peace.
Palestinian rockets explode off Tel Aviv coast, Israeli military says: Palestinian militants in Gaza fired two rockets toward the Mediterranean sea on Saturday, causing an explosion off the shore of Tel Aviv, Israel's military said. Police said there were no casualties or damage.
French incineration of cars tradition declines: Hundreds of empty, parked cars go up in flames in France each New Year's Eve, set afire by young revelers, a much lamented tradition that appeared in decline this year, which saw only 874 vehicles burned. On New Year's Eve 2019, 1,316 vehicles went up in flames.
