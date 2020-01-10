The protests unfolded as blazes burned out of control in several states. Victoria, much of it already declared a disaster area, faced extreme conditions, while firefighters in New South Wales said that blazes whipped up by strong gusts could merge into one giant inferno.

— Kate Shuttleworth

COLOMBIA

President says ELN rebels attacked base

Colombia’s president said Friday that rebels were behind an early morning attack on an air force base that injured an officer.

President Iván Duque blamed the rebel National Liberation Army (ELN) for explosions set off outside a base in the city of Yopal, saying it showed how the rebels “had no interest” in peace.

The ELN is one of Colombia’s last remaining rebel groups. Colombia broke off peace talks with the rebels a year ago after they bombed a police academy in Bogota, killing 22 people.

The ELN did not immediately comment on Friday’s attack.

— Associated Press

Russia denies ship came too close to U.S. destroyer: Russia denied Friday that one of its navy vessels came dangerously close to a U.S. Navy destroyer in the North Arabian Sea the previous day, according to a Defense Ministry statement cited by Russian news agencies. The U.S. Navy's Bahrain-based 5th Fleet said that a Russian ship had "aggressively approached" the USS Farragut. Russia said the U.S. vessel had crossed the Russian ship's path, in an action it deemed "an intentional violation of international maritime security norms."

Roads blocked in Slovakia as truckers protest: Truckers in Slovakia blocked roads and border crossings to demand tax cuts, causing traffic disruptions across the country. Police said that three crossings to the Czech Republic were blocked for trucks but that cars were allowed. The protesters want officials to cut a road tax they pay to do business and to suspend highway tolls. Officials have said they would cut the road tax by 12.5 percent.