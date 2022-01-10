But laws that made many of ANHRI’s operations illegal have forced the organization to shut down, Executive Director Gamal Eid said in the statement. He said the group’s workers had been arrested, intimidated and physically assaulted by security forces.
A government media officer did not respond to a request for comment on the organization’s statement.
DENMARK
Intelligence chief held over suspected leaks
The head of Denmark’s foreign intelligence unit, Lars Findsen, has been remanded in custody over his involvement in a case of “highly classified” information leaks, public broadcaster DR reported Monday.
Denmark’s two intelligence services have been thrown into disarray since four current and former employees were detained in December over allegations of leaking highly classified information, a case that could bruise the agencies’ reputation abroad.
Findsen is the only one who remains in custody while the investigation continues. The news, reported by DR and other media, emerged at a court hearing Monday when a publication ban was lifted.
According to DR, which cited unnamed sources, the case revolves around leaks of classified information to Danish media outlets.
BOSNIA
E.U.: Serb secessionist rhetoric needs to stop
The Bosnian Serb leadership risks sanctions and a loss of aid should it continue to incite tensions among Bosnian communities with inflammatory rhetoric as used during the celebrations of its statehood day Sunday, the European Union said Monday.
Jan. 9 marks the date in 1992 when Bosnian Serbs declared independence, triggering a war in which 100,000 were killed. It also coincides with the Serbian Orthodox Christian holiday.
It was this religious component that led Bosnia’s Constitutional Court to declare the holiday illegal as it discriminated against the region’s Catholic Croat and Muslim Bosniak communities.
Haiti's Senate reconvenes after 1 year amid instability: Haiti's Senate reconvened Monday for the first time in a year with only a handful of legislators present, a move that highlighted the country's dysfunctional government as it prepares for elections after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. The 30-member Senate has only 10 lawmakers because the country failed to hold legislative elections originally scheduled for October 2019 and later postponed several times. Of those 10 members, only about seven showed up as Senate President Joseph Lambert delivered his speech at Parliament in downtown Port-au-Prince.
Paris attacks trial set to resume, French media report: The main suspect in the November 2015 Islamist attack that killed 130 people in Paris has recovered from his coronavirus infection, allowing the trial into the attacks to resume soon, French media reported Monday. Salah Abdeslam "is in a position ... to attend the hearing by the criminal court," according to a medical expert on France Television, which said on its website that Abdeslam will be able to attend the trial's next session Tuesday. Abdeslam, 31, is believed by prosecutors to be the only surviving member of the Islamic State cell that carried out the gun and bomb attacks on bars, restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and the Stade de France stadium on Nov. 13, 2015.
The trial, which began in September, is one of the most complex and closely followed in modern French history.
