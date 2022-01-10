Paris attacks trial set to resume, French media report: The main suspect in the November 2015 Islamist attack that killed 130 people in Paris has recovered from his coronavirus infection, allowing the trial into the attacks to resume soon, French media reported Monday. Salah Abdeslam "is in a position ... to attend the hearing by the criminal court," according to a medical expert on France Television, which said on its website that Abdeslam will be able to attend the trial's next session Tuesday. Abdeslam, 31, is believed by prosecutors to be the only surviving member of the Islamic State cell that carried out the gun and bomb attacks on bars, restaurants, the Bataclan concert hall and the Stade de France stadium on Nov. 13, 2015.