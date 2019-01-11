MACEDONIA

Parliament votes to change country's name

Macedonia’s parliament passed an amendment to the constitution Friday to rename the country Republic of North Macedonia, in line with an agreement with Greece to put an end to a 27-year-old dispute.

The countries struck the deal in June, but Macedonia won’t start using the new name until Greek lawmakers also ratify it.

Eighty-one deputies in the 120-seat parliament voted in favor. Representatives of the opposition VMRO-DPMNE, who opposed the agreement with Greece, boycotted the vote.

“A new historical chapter in our statehood has been written this evening,” the Macedonian government said in a statement. “It makes absolutely plausible two of our biggest state interests — membership in NATO and EU,” it said.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the E.U. commissioner in charge of enlargement, Johannes Hahn, hailed the vote.

— Reuters

VENEZUELA

Maduro foe says he's ready to replace him

The head of Venezuela’s opposition-run National Assembly said Friday that he’s prepared to step into the country’s presidency temporarily to replace Nicolás Maduro, whose inauguration has been rejected as illegitimate by most countries in the hemisphere.

National Assembly President Juan Guaidó made the statement to an energized crowd blocking a busy Caracas street a day after Maduro’s inauguration to a second term.

“Guaidó for president!” the crowd chanted. “Out with Maduro!”

But Guaidó said he would need support from the public, the armed forces and the international community before trying to form a transitional government to hold new elections to replace Maduro.

“The constitution gives me the legitimacy to carry out the charge of the presidency over the country to call elections,” Guaidó said. “But I need backing from the citizens to make it a reality.”

He asked Venezuelans to demonstrate nationwide Jan. 23, a historically important date for Venezuelans — the day when a mass uprising overthrew dictator Marcos Pérez Jiménez in 1958.

— Associated Press

SYRIA

Israeli airstrike near Damascus reported

Missiles fired by Israeli warplanes struck a warehouse at Damascus International Airport late Friday, causing damage but no casualties, a Syrian military official said.

The unidentified official was quoted by Syrian state media as saying Israeli aircraft fired several missiles at areas near Damascus about 45 minutes before midnight. He said Syrian air defense units shot down most of the missiles, but gave no details on other sites targeted.

Hezbollah’s al-Manar TV said the attack was broader than usual, targeting areas ranging from the eastern Damascus suburb of Dmeir to Kiswa south of capital to the village of Dimas in the west near Lebanon.

There was no immediate word from Israel, which rarely comments on such attacks.

— Associated Press

Indian guru in prison for rape is convicted of murder: A popular spiritual guru in India who is serving 20 years in prison for raping two female followers was convicted of murder in the killing of a journalist 16 years ago. Judge Jagdeep Singh convicted the guru, who calls himself Dr. Saint Gurmeet Singh Ram Rahim Insan, and three other people and will sentence them Thursday. All four could face death sentences in the killing of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati after he published a letter in his paper alleging sexual exploitation of women by the guru.

Corruption trial urged for France's Fillon and wife: France's financial prosecutor's office has asked that former prime minister François Fillon and his wife be tried on corruption charges. Fillon, who at one point was the front-runner in France's 2017 presidential race, saw his bid unravel over allegations that he paid his wife, Penelope, and two of their children $1.1 million over many years for jobs as parliamentary aides that involved no sustained work. Fillon, 64, has denied wrongdoing. He contends the allegations were a smear campaign to undo his presidential bid. An official in the financial prosecutor's office confirmed press reports that a demand to send the pair to

trial was made. The official wasn't authorized to speak publicly.

— From news services