One of the sources said the actual death toll could be higher because a number of dead soldiers were buried immediately on Thursday in Chinagodrar. Niger’s government spokesman and defense minister did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Although no group has claimed responsibility for the attack, Niger Defense Minister Issoufou Katambe said on Friday that the army would launch a new offensive against the Islamists.

— Reuters

AUSTRALIA

Wildfires merge, but weather gets milder

Two wildfires merged to form a massive inferno in Australia’s southeast, compounding the nation’s unprecedented wildfire crisis. With no heavy rain expected, the 1.58 million-acre blaze that formed overnight when two fires joined in the Snowy Mountains region near Tumbarumba, New South Wales, is expected to burn for weeks, officials said.

Authorities were assessing the damage after firefighters battled flames fanned by strong winds through the night and lightning strikes sparked new blazes in New South Wales and Victoria, Australia’s most populous states. Conditions were milder Saturday and forecast to remain relatively benign for the next week.

— Associated Press

Airstrike kills at least 17 in Idlib: At least 17 people were killed and more than 40 injured after Syrian army airstrikes struck four cities in the country's northwestern region of Idlib, witnesses and a local civil defense center said. The strikes came the day before a cease-fire was due to come into force. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, backed by Russia and Iran, has vowed to recapture Idlib, the last rebel-held swath of territory in the country.

N. Ireland government restored: Legislators returned to Northern Ireland's assembly Saturday for the first time in three years after a deal was struck to restore the divided region's mothballed power-sharing government. Lawmakers chose pro-British Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster as first minister — a post she held before the previous assembly was dissolved — with Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill as deputy leader.

12 dead, 21 rescued as migrant boat sinks off Greek island: At least twelve people drowned when their boat sank off an island in western Greece on Saturday, Greek authorities said, marking the deadliest toll in months in Greece's migrant crisis. Twenty-one people were rescued, the coast guard said.

Death toll in Pakistan mosque bombing rises to 15: The death toll from the bombing of a mosque in the southwestern Pakistani city of Quetta rose to 15 on Saturday, officials said, in an escalation of militant violence. An improvised explosive device ripped through the mosque during Friday evening prayers, killing 13 people and wounding more than 20, police said.