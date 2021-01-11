The government has declared a “state of health emergency” from Jan. 14 to 25 that includes a round-the-clock curfew. The caretaker prime minister said earlier that the country has entered a “very critical zone” in the battle against the coronavirus.

Lebanon had announced a nationwide lockdown last week. But many, including the health minister, considered it too lenient. Hospitals, meanwhile, were running out of beds amid rapidly multiplying cases.

Critics have said that uncoordinated and hesitant policies that wavered between relaxing restrictions and shutting down were behind the failure to contain the virus.

For instance, the government loosened rules ahead of Christmas and New Year’s celebrations, hoping to boost a crumbling economy as thousands of Lebanese expats arrived in the country. Bars and nightclubs, which had been ordered shut for months, were allowed to open.

Daily infection rates have since hovered above 3,000, hitting an all-time high of more than 5,000 last week. Since last February, Lebanon has recorded more than 219,000 infections and 1,606 deaths.

— Associated Press

OMAN

New crown prince post in overhauled charter

Oman’s sultan announced a shake-up of the Persian Gulf country’s constitution on Monday, with changes that include the appointment of a crown prince for the first time and steps to boost government transparency, the state-run news agency said.

The move, one year after the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who pulled Oman into modernity and deftly navigated the region’s sectarian and political divides, comes as the government faces growing pressures at home. The constitutional amendments bring Oman into closer conformity with other gulf sheikhdoms and dispel fears of any destabilizing succession crisis in the future.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said, the former culture minister, came to power last year amid intense speculation after the death of his cousin, who left no heirs. His name was written in a sealed envelope left in the palace in Muscat.

Now, there will be no more mystery or theatrics. Haitham, who over the past year has renamed and reorganized ministries once controlled by his predecessor, changed Oman’s basic law to allow for the appointment of a crown prince, the succession practice of every other Arab gulf state.

Monday’s announcement did not specify who the crown prince would be or what responsibilities he would have.

The sultan’s decree also creates a committee to monitor and evaluate the performance of senior officials. It is an apparent effort to encourage transparency and accountability as the country struggles to borrow after credit agencies listed its debt as “junk.”

— Associated Press

Libyan man sentenced to life in British park stabbings: A Libyan man who fatally stabbed three men in June in an English city park was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole. Three other men were injured in the attack at Forbury Gardens park in Reading. Khairi Saadallah, 26, had pleaded guilty to three counts of murder and three of attempted murder but denied being motivated by an ideological cause or doing significant planning for the attack. Police said the stabbings were terrorism. Prosecutors said Saadallah, an asylum seeker who came to Britain in 2012, stabbed the victims while shouting "Allahu akbar," the Arabic phrase for "God is great."

Pakistan launches anti-polio drive: Despite a steady rise in coronavirus cases, Pakistan launched a five-day vaccination campaign against polio, hoping to eradicate the crippling children's disease this year. Polio workers will try to vaccinate 40 million children while following social distancing measures and other precautions because of the coronavirus, said a spokesman for the program. Pakistan had hoped to eliminate polio in 2018, when only 12 cases were reported. But in the years since, there has been an uptick in cases. Pakistan and Afghanistan are the only countries where polio is endemic.