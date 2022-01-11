Taliban to expand 'food for work' program nationwide: The Taliban administration says it is expanding its "food for work" program, in which it uses donated wheat to pay thousands of public-sector employees instead of cash as a financial crisis intensifies. Wheat, largely donated by India to the previous U.S.-backed Kabul government, is being used to pay 40,000 workers about 22 pounds of wheat per day for working five hours a day, agriculture officials told a news conference. The scheme, which has largely paid laborers on public works programs in Kabul, will be expanded around the country, they said.