Officials have said that while the unvaccinated make up a small percentage of the population, they are overrepresented in hospitalizations.
“Right now, these people put a very important burden on our health-care network,” Legault said at a news conference. “I think it’s normal that a majority of the population is asking that there be a consequence.”
No other Canadian province or territory has announced similar measures, but some nations have fines for being unvaccinated.
— Amanda Coletta
ETHIOPIA
Airstrike reportedly kills 17 in Tigray
An airstrike in the town of Mai Tsebri in Ethiopia’s northern of Tigray region Monday killed at least 17 people, mostly women, and wounded dozens, two aid workers said, citing local authorities and eyewitnesses.
The United Nations said it had been unable to confirm the casualties due to a lack of communications in the area. It called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and full humanitarian access.
Last Friday, an airstrike killed 56 people and injured 30, including children, in a camp for displaced people in a different location in Tigray.
Ethiopian government spokesman Legesse Tulu did not respond to a request for comment on the Mai Tsebri strike. The government has previously denied targeting civilians in the 14-month conflict.
— Reuters
Taliban to expand 'food for work' program nationwide: The Taliban administration says it is expanding its "food for work" program, in which it uses donated wheat to pay thousands of public-sector employees instead of cash as a financial crisis intensifies. Wheat, largely donated by India to the previous U.S.-backed Kabul government, is being used to pay 40,000 workers about 22 pounds of wheat per day for working five hours a day, agriculture officials told a news conference. The scheme, which has largely paid laborers on public works programs in Kabul, will be expanded around the country, they said.
Lebanese judge bans travel for central bank governor: A Lebanese judge issued a travel ban for the country's central bank governor, Riad Salameh, the state-run National News Agency and a lawyer said. The decision was the first judicial action taken by authorities in Lebanon against Salameh, 71, who is being investigated in several countries abroad for potential money laundering.
Yemen government forces retake control in province: Forces of Yemen's internationally recognized government have reclaimed the entire southern province of Shabwa from Iran-backed Houthi rebels, officials said Tuesday. The development is a blow to the rebels after government forces this month made significant advances in the country's south.
— From news services