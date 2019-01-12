CANADA

Saudi teen seeking asylum gets to Toronto

An 18-year-old Saudi runaway who said she feared death if she were deported back home arrived Saturday in Canada, which had offered her asylum in a case that attracted global attention after she mounted a social media campaign.

“This is Rahaf Alqunun, a very brave new Canadian,” Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said while standing arm-in-arm with the Saudi woman in Toronto’s airport. Freeland said Alqunun preferred not to take questions.

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun smiled broadly as she exited an airport arrival door sporting a Canada zipper hoodie and a U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees cap, capping a dramatic week that saw her flee her family while visiting Kuwait before flying to Bangkok. From there, she barricaded herself in an airport hotel to avoid deportation and tweeted about her situation.

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada would accept Alqunun as a refugee. Her situation has highlighted the cause of women’s rights in Saudi Arabia, where several women fleeing abuse by their families have been caught trying to seek asylum abroad in recent years and returned home.

— Associated Press

FRANCE

3 dead, dozens injured in bakery explosion

A powerful explosion apparently caused by a gas leak blew apart a Paris bakery on Saturday and devastated the area around it, killing three people and injuring dozens while blasting out windows and overturning cars, French authorities said.

Firefighters retrieved injured victims through windows and evacuated residents and tourists as a fire raged and smoke billowed over Rue de Trevise in north-central Paris.

Charred debris and broken glass covered the pavement around the apartment building housing the bakery, and people were trapped in nearby buildings.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner praised the courage of rescuers, who saved the life of a firefighter who was buried under the rubble for 2½ hours.

The French Interior Ministry said that two firefighters and a female Spanish tourist were killed by the blast, which happened around 9 a.m., and that about 10 of the 47 wounded were in critical condition.

— Associated Press

Turkey conducts military exercise in northern Syria: Turkish troops and tanks carried out military exercises on the border with Syria, state-run media reported, while a monitoring group said a Turkish convoy had crossed into northern Syria. It was the second day that Turkey sent military reinforcements to the border near the northwestern province of Idlib, the last major rebel stronghold in Syria. Meanwhile, artillery shelling by Syrian government forces pounded parts of Idlib, thwarting an infiltration attempt by militants. Tensions are rising in the region after victories by al-Qaeda-linked militants against Turkey-backed opposition fighters.

Election runner-up calls for recount in Congo: Congo's presidential runner-up Martin Fayulu has asked the constitutional court to order a recount in the disputed election. He could be risking more than the court's refusal. Congo's electoral commission president, Corneille Nangaa, has said there are only two options: that the official results are accepted or that the vote is annulled — which would keep President Joseph Kabila in power until another vote could be held. Fayulu has accused the declared winner, opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi, of a backroom deal with Kabila to win power in the mineral-rich country.

Explosion kills Nigerians trying to collect leaking oil: An overturned oil tanker exploded in Nigeria while dozens of people were scooping up the leaking fuel, killing many people, police and witnesses said. "We have recovered 12 corpses and taken 22 persons with serious burns to hospital," police spokeswoman Irene Ugbo said. But some estimates put the death toll closer to 60. The blast occurred Friday evening in Odukpani in Cross River state in the southeast. Hundreds of people have died in similar accidents in recent years in Nigeria as impoverished people risk their lives to collect leaking fuel from pipelines or trucks.

Huawei fires employee arrested in Poland: Chinese technology giant Huawei has fired the Chinese employee arrested in Poland on suspicion of espionage, saying that he had brought the company "into disrepute." Wang Weijing, who also goes by the name Stanislaw Wang, worked at the Chinese Consulate in the Polish city of Gdansk in 2006. He had worked as Huawei's sales director in Poland since 2011, according to Polish state television. The arrest comes amid mounting international concerns that Huawei might be acting on behalf of Beijing to spy on people and governments.

— From news services