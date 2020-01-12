The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the alert status to Level 4, which means that a “hazardous explosive eruption” was expected within hours to days. The highest alert is set at Level 5, reserved for ongoing magma eruption.

The agency also warned that surrounding areas were at risk of a volcanic tsunami. Tens of thousands were expected to evacuate. “Waves will impact the coastline,” said Renato Solidum, director of the volcanology institute. “Sometimes, if there are boats or structures there, these can be destroyed.”



Ash clouded visibility on highways and coated cars and streets as far as Manila. Flights to and from the capital were canceled as ash accumulated on the runways.

According to the NASA Earth Observatory, Taal consists of multiple stratovolcanoes. Its primary feature is the three-mile-wide Volcano Island, which has 47 craters and sits in a lake.



There have been 33 recorded eruptions at Taal.

— Regine Cabato

CANADA

Training error sparks false nuclear alert

The Canadian province of Ontario on Sunday apologized for wrongly raising the alarm about an incident at a nuclear power station near Toronto and blamed a training exercise mistake.

Local mayors demanded an inquiry, saying the emergency message about the aging Pickering plant had caused unnecessary distress.

Around 7:30 a.m. Eastern time, cellphone users across Ontario — the most populous of Canada’s 10 provinces — received an alert about the supposed incident. Less than an hour later, the Ontario Power Generation authority said the message had been a mistake.

“The alert was issued in error to the public during a routine training exercise,” Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones said in a statement.

“The government of Ontario sincerely apologizes for raising public concern and has begun a full investigation to determine how this error happened.”

The initial message said there had been no abnormal release of radioactivity from the plant, which is located on the shores of Lake Ontario, 30 miles east of downtown Toronto.

Toronto Mayor John Tory complained that many of the city’s 3 million residents had been unnecessarily alarmed. He also pushed for a probe, citing what he said were “far too many unanswered questions.”

— Reuters

Four Iraqi troops wounded in rocket attack: Four members of Iraq's military were wounded in a rocket attack at an air base just north of Baghdad where U.S. trainers were present until recently, Iraqi officials said. The attack came just days after Iran fired ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq that house U.S. forces, causing no casualties. There are no Americans at the Balad air base, according to a spokesperson for the international coalition in Iraq, and there were none during the attack. No group claimed responsibility for the attack. Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated last month after a rocket attack killed an American contractor at a base in Iraq. The United States blamed that attack on Iran-allied militias. Afterward, a powerful Iranian military commander was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad.

Imprisoned Australian cardinal transferred, newspaper says: Disgraced Cardinal George Pell has been transferred from a Melbourne prison after a drone illegally flew overhead in a suspected attempt to photograph the famous inmate, a newspaper reported. The most senior Catholic to be convicted of child sex abuse had been transferred from the Melbourne Assessment Prison, where he had been held since February on convictions of molesting two choirboys in the late 1990s, the Herald Sun said. The move came after a drone flew over a prison garden where he is employed, the newspaper reported. Pell was transferred to the maximum-security Barwon Prison southwest of Melbourne.

Parliamentary election in May or June, Ethiopia's leader says: Ethiopia will hold a parliamentary election in May or June despite concerns about security and logistics, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said. The election will be the first under Abiy, who took office in April 2018 and launched political and economic changes. His reform agenda has also stoked violence and highlighted ethnic divisions in the country, and the election board said in June that the security situation could delay the 2020 election. Opposition politicians have warned against any delay in the election.