The 26-year-old jet had been out of service for almost nine months because of flight cutbacks caused by the coronavirus pandemic, officials said. It resumed commercial flights last month.

Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said the plane’s other “black box,” the cockpit voice recorder, was likely to be found soon because its beacon was being emitted in the same area.

More than 3,600 rescue personnel, 13 helicopters, 54 large ships and 20 small boats are searching the area just north of Jakarta where Flight 182 crashed, and they have found parts of the plane and human remains in the water at a depth of 75 feet.

So far, the searchers have sent 74 body bags containing human remains to police identification experts.

The chairman of Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee, Soerjanto Tjahjono, ruled out a possible midair breakup after seeing the condition of the wreckage found by searchers.

He said the jet was intact until it struck the water, concentrating the debris field, rather than spreading it out over a large area as would be the case with a midair event.

Tjahjono said the plane continued to send altitude data until it descended to 250 feet above the water’s surface.

— Associated Press

CANADA

Key posts shuffled in

cabinet restructuring

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shuffled his cabinet on Tuesday and made the first Canadian to soar into space his foreign minister.

Former astronaut Marc Garneau moves from the role as transport minister while François-Philippe Champagne, who became foreign minister in November 2019, becomes minister of innovation, science and industry. Omar Alghabra becomes transport minister.

Navdeep Bains, who was minister of innovation, science and industry, has decided not to run in the next election. Trudeau has said that key cabinet positions should be held by ministers who intend to be around for the long haul and can sell the government’s agenda during the next election campaign.

Trudeau’s Liberal Party won reelection in 2019 but does not have a majority of seats in Parliament and must rely on at least one opposition party to remain in power, so it needs to remain positioned for a potential quick election. Trudeau said he would prefer not to have an election until after most Canadians are vaccinated amid the coronavirus pandemic, making a spring election unlikely.

Trudeau, meanwhile, announced that nonessential travel across the U.S.-Canada land border will remain banned until at least Feb. 21.

— Associated Press

Interpol issues notices over Beirut port blast: Interpol has issued a wanted notice for two Russians and a Portuguese man over explosive material that had been shipped to Beirut and stored at the city's port for six years until it exploded in August, the state-run National News Agency said. The blast killed 200 people and injured thousands. NNA said the "red notices" were for the owner and captain of the Rhosus, the ship that carried the 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate to Lebanon in 2013, as well as a Portuguese nitrate trader who in 2014 visited the port's warehouse, where the material was stored. The notice is a nonbinding request to law enforcement agencies worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a fugitive, not an arrest warrant.

Kuwait's government quits, deepening political deadlock: Kuwait's cabinet has submitted its resignation, the latest development in a cycle of clashes between the government and lawmakers that has long convulsed the sheikhdom with the strongest parliament in the Persian Gulf region. The move comes after about 30 lawmakers backed a no-confidence motion against the government this month. The ministers quit after newly elected members of parliament, many of them skeptical of corruption and the country's patronage system, grilled the prime minister to protest his new cabinet appointments.

Russia's prison service seeks to jail Navalny: Russia's prison service has asked a Moscow court to put top Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny behind bars for allegedly breaching the terms of his suspended sentence and probation. Navalny, who is convalescing in Germany after an August poisoning with a nerve agent that he has blamed on the Kremlin, alleged that Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind the new legal motion. In December, the prison service demanded that Navalny report to its office in line with the terms of a suspended sentence he received for a 2014 conviction on charges of embezzlement and money-laundering that he rejected as politically motivated. The service warned that he faced prison time if he failed to appear.