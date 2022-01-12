An abrupt withdrawal of foreign aid last year after the hasty U.S. exit and Taliban victory in August left Afghanistan’s fragile economy on the brink of collapse, with food prices rising rapidly and causing widespread hunger. Western sanctions aimed at the Taliban also prevented the passage of basic supplies of food and medicine, although this has since eased after exemptions were passed by the U.N. Security Council and Washington in December.
— Associated Press
ISRAEL
Iran accused of using social media for spying
An Iranian operative posing as a Jew living in Iran persuaded five Israelis via social media to provide information that included photos of a U.S. diplomatic mission, Israel’s counterintelligence agency said.
The four women and a man charged in the investigation were described by Israeli media as Jewish immigrants from Iran or their descendants. Three are grandmothers.
The Shin Bet agency said in a statement they were indicted on a charge of “serious crimes” over the past month in connection with their contacts with “Rambod Nambar” on Facebook and WhatsApp. The alleged Iranian sting ensnared people with no direct access to top-secret information. The Shin Bet said some of the women received money from “Rambod” and chose to remain in contact with him even though they suspected he might be an Iranian agent.
— Reuters
U.S. sanctions six N. Koreans, one Russian after missile launches: The United States has sanctioned six North Koreans, one Russian and an entity it said were responsible for procuring goods for North Korea's weapons programs. The U.S. Treasury Department said the moves were in line with U.S. efforts to prevent the advancement of North Korea's weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs "and impede attempts by Pyongyang to proliferate related technologies." It said the sanctions followed six North Korean ballistic missile launches since September 2021, each of which it said violated multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions.
Hezbollah hosts Saudi opposition outside Beirut: In a defiant gesture certain to anger Riyadh, Lebanon's powerful Hezbollah group hosted a conference for Saudi opposition figures as well as members of Iran-backed Houthi rebels, which a Saudi-led coalition is currently at war with in Yemen. The gathering came as the Lebanese government is trying to mend relations with Saudi Arabia that hit a new low in October, when the kingdom recalled its ambassador from Beirut and banned all Lebanese imports.
Iran releases British Council employee accused of espionage: Aras Amiri, an Iranian employee of the British Council detained for more than three years in Iran and sentenced to a decade in prison over widely criticized espionage charges, has been freed and returned to the United Kingdom, the organization said. Amiri won her appeal to Iran's Supreme Court, the British Council announced. She had been arrested during a private trip to visit family in Tehran.
Four sentenced to death in car bombing in Pakistan: A Pakistani court sentenced four men to death for their involvement in a car bombing last year that killed four people near the residence of anti-India militant leader Hafiz Mohammad Saeed. The court also served up a five-year jail term for a woman convicted of facilitating the attack. All five are Pakistani and were arrested after the June 23 attack in Lahore. Saeed, who has been designated a terrorist by the U.S. Justice Department and has a $10 million bounty on his head, is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba, which was blamed for the 2008 Mumbai attacks that killed 166.
— From news services