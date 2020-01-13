Netanyahu’s opponents make up a majority in the caretaker parliament, and his request for immunity is expected to be rejected. Netanyahu has tried to delay the vote on immunity until after March 2 elections, when he hopes a more sympathetic slate of lawmakers will be chosen.

The prime minister, Israel’s longest-serving, has denied any wrongdoing. Netanyahu’s Likud party has tried to delay the immunity proceedings through legal challenges and personal attacks on legal officials. But Sunday, the parliament’s legal adviser ruled that there were no grounds for preventing the formation of the committee that deals with immunity requests.

On Monday, lawmakers voted in favor of forming the House Committee.

Court proceedings in Netanyahu’s cases cannot begin until the Knesset, the parliament, settles his immunity request.

— Associated Press

Niger army chief fired after attack kills 89: Niger's president has fired the army's chief of staff in the wake of attacks that have killed at least 174 members of the security forces since December. President Mahamadou Issoufou's action came after the death toll from an attack by Islamist extremists on the military last week rose to at least 89, making it the most deadly assault of its kind in years in the West African nation. No group has asserted responsibility for Thursday's attack, but it bore the hallmarks of a group linked to the Islamic State that said it was behind a December ambush that killed 71 soldiers.

Harsh weather kills 54 in Afghanistan, Pakistan: Severe winter weather has struck parts of Afghanistan and Pakistan, with heavy snowfall, rains and flash floods leaving dozens dead, officials said as authorities struggled to clear and reopen highways and evacuate people. In Pakistan, where 30 people were reported killed, much of the damage struck southwestern Baluchistan province. In Afghanistan, harsh weather caused the deaths of at least 24 people, according to disaster management authorities.

Court revokes Musharraf's death sentence: A court in Pakistan overturned the death sentence given to Pervez Musharraf, the country's ex-military ruler and a former U.S. ally in the war against terrorism. The Lahore High Court ruled that the special tribunal formed to try him was not legal. Musharraf was convicted in December of imposing emergency laws in violation of the constitution during his rule. He seized power in 1999, ousting Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in a military coup. Eight years later, Musharraf imposed emergency rule and placed key judges under house arrest.

Ex-soldier admits to killing Slovak journalist: An alleged hired assassin pleaded guilty to the February 2018 murder of an investigative journalist and his fiancee in Slovakia, a case that brought down the nation's government. Miroslav Marcek acknowledged that he shot Jan Kuciak and Martina Kusnirova. Three other defendants, including a businessman who the investigation showed had links to security officials as well as judicial and political figures, pleaded not guilty. The couple's killings triggered major protests and a political crisis that led to the government's collapse. Kuciak had been investigating possible government corruption.