Koca said Turkey’s vaccination program would begin Thursday. He urged all citizens to be vaccinated, saying it was the most promising way to beat the pandemic.

The Sinovac vaccine underwent studies in Turkey, Brazil and Indonesia, and there is uncertainty over just how effective it is.

Researchers in Brazil last week had pegged the vaccine as 78 percent effective at protecting against symptomatic illness, but this week they announced data showing that, overall, effectiveness is just over 50 percent.

Researchers in Turkey and Indonesia had announced higher effectiveness rates — 91 percent and 65 percent, respectively — but those studies were far too small to be conclusive. Global health authorities have said that any vaccine that is at least 50 percent effective would be useful.

— Associated Press

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

Security forces fend off rebel bid to seize capital

Security forces in the Central African Republic repelled attacks by rebels trying to seize the capital early Wednesday after intense fighting on the city’s outskirts, officials said, in a major escalation of violence that has rocked the country since last month.

At least one Rwandan peacekeeper was killed and another injured, according to the United Nations mission in the country. At least 30 rebels were killed, according to Prime Minister Firmin Ngrébada.

The rebels are protesting the reelection on Dec. 27 of President Faustin-Archange Touadéra. After the Jan. 4 announcement of Touadéra’s victory, the rebel coalition threatened to take the capital. The rebels had taken towns in other parts of the country before the election.

The army is supported in its battle against the rebels by forces from Rwanda, Russia, France and the United Nations.

The fighting around Bangui comes one week before the Constitutional Court is to rule on the validity of the election results. The opposition had urged the court to order a rerun of the vote because of the insecurity and alleged irregularities.

Former president François Bozizé has been accused of inflaming the violence, which erupted after the court rejected his candidacy in December.

— Associated Press

More than 80 reported dead in Ethiopia massacre: The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said it has received information that more than 80 civilians were killed in the latest massacre in the western region of Benishangul-Gumuz. The Ethiopian Broadcasting Corp. reported that the killings occurred in the region's Metekel zone. The report cited witnesses as saying that more than 100 civilians were killed. Ethnic violence poses a major challenge to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as he tries to promote national unity in a country with more than 80 ethnic groups. More than 100 people were killed in a massacre in Metekel last month.

World Bank approves loan for crisis-hit Lebanon: The World Bank approved a $246 million loan to Lebanon to provide emergency cash aid to people reeling under the country's economic and health crises. The World Bank said the loan would also support the development of a national social safety net in Lebanon, which was struggling with a financial crisis before the coronavirus pandemic struck. About 22 percent of the population is expected to fall into extreme poverty. A significant portion of the loan — nearly $200 million — will go toward providing cash assistance to about 786,000 individuals through prepaid electronic cards.

Estonia's leader resigns over party's corruption scandal: Estonia's prime minister has resigned over a corruption scandal involving a key official of his Center Party suspected of accepting a private donation for the party in exchange for a political favor on a real estate deal, prompting talks on forming a new ruling coalition. Juri Ratas, who said he personally has not done anything wrong, had led a majority coalition of his left-leaning party, the nationalist EKRE party and the conservative Fatherland party since April 2019.