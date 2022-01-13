Nobel committee implores Ethiopian leader to act: The committee that awards the Nobel Peace Prize has appealed to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who won the award in 2019, to halt the conflict unfolding in the country's northern region of Tigray. The Norwegian Nobel committee said Abiy bore special responsibility for bringing to an end the fighting that broke out in late 2020. The committee generally refrains from commenting on the actions of Nobel Prize winners after they have won the award. An exception has been Abiy, with the committee having previously expressed its "deep concern" about the conflict.