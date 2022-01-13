The demonstration came a month after a Palestinian gunman fired on a car filled with seminary students at the outpost, killing 25-year-old Yehuda Dimentman and wounding two people.
AFGHANISTAN
Millions on 'verge of death,' U.N. chief says
U.N. Secretary General António Guterres warned that millions of Afghans are on the “verge of death,” urging the international community to fund the U.N.’s $5 billion humanitarian appeal, release Afghanistan’s frozen assets and jump-start its banking system to avert economic and social collapse.
Guterres told reporters that “freezing temperatures and frozen assets are a lethal combination for the people of Afghanistan,” and that “rules and conditions that prevent money from being used to save lives and the economy must be suspended in this emergency situation.”
Afghanistan’s aid-dependent economy was already stumbling when the Taliban seized power in mid-August. The international community froze Afghanistan’s assets abroad and halted economic support, unwilling to work with the Taliban, given the group’s reputation for brutality during its rule in 1996 to 2001.
Sudanese military uses live rounds to break up protest: Sudanese security forces fired live ammunition and tear gas to disperse protesters in the capital of Khartoum as thousands took to the streets against a coup that has plunged the country into grinding deadlock, activists said. A senior police officer and a protester were killed, according to authorities and a medical group. The demonstrations in Khartoum and elsewhere in Sudan are the latest in relentless protests since the military on Oct. 25 ousted the civilian-led government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.
Nobel committee implores Ethiopian leader to act: The committee that awards the Nobel Peace Prize has appealed to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who won the award in 2019, to halt the conflict unfolding in the country's northern region of Tigray. The Norwegian Nobel committee said Abiy bore special responsibility for bringing to an end the fighting that broke out in late 2020. The committee generally refrains from commenting on the actions of Nobel Prize winners after they have won the award. An exception has been Abiy, with the committee having previously expressed its "deep concern" about the conflict.
At least 5 die in train wreck in India's West Bengal: At least five people died and more than 45 were injured when a train derailed in India's West Bengal state, officials said. Twelve coaches of the train went off the rails and three capsized. Images from the scene showed passengers stuck in twisted metal and debris as rescuers rushed to pull them out.
Polish diocese apologizes for asking if abuse victim is gay: The Bielsko-Zywiec Catholic diocese in Poland has apologized for having asked a court to determine whether a man who was sexually abused as a child by a priest is gay, and whether the sexual contact may have consequently been pleasurable for him. The diocese dispatched the letter in response to a lawsuit by the victim.
Dutch king sidelines royal carriage with slavery ties: The Dutch king ruled out using, for now at least, the royal family's "Golden Carriage," one side of which bears a painting that critics say glorifies the Netherlands' colonial past, including its role in the global slave trade. The announcement was an acknowledgment of the heated debate about the carriage as the Netherlands reckons with the grim sides of its history as a 17th-century colonial superpower, including Dutch merchants making vast fortunes from enslaved people.
