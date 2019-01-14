AFGHANISTAN

At least 4 killed, dozens wounded in Kabul blast

A vehicle bomb rocked Kabul on Monday, killing at least four people and wounding at least 44, officials said, in an area frequented by aid workers and contractors.

The blast occurred in the Green Village area near the airport in eastern Kabul. At least 10 of the wounded were children, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry said on Twitter.

There were no immediate claims of responsibility, though the Taliban has stepped up attacks in recent weeks. Some analysts have speculated that militants are seeking to use deadly assaults as leverage in ongoing peace talks.

Green Village has been the frequent target of attacks because of the large numbers of foreigners there. A Taliban suicide car bombing, paired with rifle-wielding militants, in the same area killed 10 people on Nov. 28.

The last major attack in Kabul occurred Dec. 24, when 29 people were killed after suicide bombers and gunmen stormed a government building.

— Alex Horton, Sharif Hassan and Sayed Salahuddin

INDONESIA

Cockpit voice recorder from crashed jet found

Rescuers on Monday recovered the cockpit voice recorder from the Lion Air jet that crashed into the sea late last year, Indonesian officials said.

The data contained in the cockpit voice recorder, the second of the plane’s two “black box” recorders, is likely to bring investigators closer to finding out exactly what caused the almost-new Boeing jetliner to plunge shortly after takeoff. The other, the flight data recorder, was found in November.

Rear Adm. Harjo Susmoro, head of the Indonesian navy’s Hydrography and Oceanography Center, told The Washington Post that the recorder was found 108 feet under the sea. Despite stormy weather, rescuers sifted through the mud to find the small bright-orange device buried under the seabed. They also found human remains and bones, officials said.

Lion Air Flight 610 plunged into the Java Sea on Oct. 29, just 13 minutes after takeoff from the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, killing the eight crew members and 181 passengers on board. The jet was about two months old.

Investigators have narrowed in on a theory that a malfunctioning sensor and an automated response from the aircraft’s software stymied pilots’ efforts to control the flight.

— Stanley Widianto and Shibani Mahtani

RUSSIA

New crackdown on gays alleged in Chechnya

The Russian republic of Chechnya has launched a new crackdown on gays in which at least two people have died and about 40 people have been detained, LGBT activists in Russia charged Monday.

The new allegations come after reports in 2017 of more than 100 gay men arrested and subjected to torture, and some of them killed, in the predominantly Muslim region in southern Russia.

Chechnya denied the accusations. A spokesman for leader Ramzan Kadyrov told the Interfax news agency that the latest reports are “complete lies.”

But the Russian LGBT Network, which has been monitoring the situation, said Monday that about 40 men and women have been detained on suspicion of being gay since December and that at least two have died of torture in Chechen detention.

“Widespread detentions, torture and killings of gay people have resumed in Chechnya,” said Igor Kochetkov, program director at the network

Kochetkov said the new wave of persecution started late last year, when Chechen authorities detained the administrator of a social media group popular with LGBT people in the North Caucasus. Kochetkov said authorities got hold of the contacts on his phone.

— Associated Press

OPCW agrees to ban Novichok: The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons will add Novichok, the Soviet-era nerve agent used in a March attack last year in Salisbury, England, to its list of banned toxins after its decision-making body adopted a proposal by the United States, the Netherlands and Canada. Western allies ordered the biggest expulsion of Russian diplomats since the height of the Cold War in response to the attack on a former Russian spy and his daughter.

Palestinians, Israeli police scuffle at holy site: Scuffles broke out at the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem's Old City after guards did not let an Israeli police officer enter for a routine security check because he had on the Jewish kippah skullcap, a Palestinian official said. A spokesman for the Islamic authority overseeing the site said worshipers scuffled with police after the guards closed the mosque's doors. Israeli police said that the doors were opened a few hours later and that five people were held for questioning. The mosque is part of the al-Aqsa complex, which Muslims consider their third-holiest site. It is the holiest site for Jews.

