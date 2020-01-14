The burst of unrest highlighted the fragility of Sudan’s path to democracy. A protest movement ousted longtime President Omar Hassan al-Bashir in April and led to the creation of a military-civilian government. It has pledged to hold elections in three years.

AD

“The incidents which took place today are under control,” Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok tweeted Tuesday, announcing the end of the brief revolt.

AD

During the mutiny, gunfire erupted in the streets of the capital, Khartoum, and the western city of Obeid, according to Information Minister Faisal Mohamed Salah. There were no reports of casualties, Salah added.

— Associated Press

SOUTH AFRICA

Refugees risk loss of

status over political acts

South Africa can strip refugees of their asylum status if they engage in any political activity related to their home countries, according to a new law that critics call illegal and ironic given that the ruling party fought the former apartheid government for years as a liberation movement in exile.

AD

Representatives of refugees and asylum seekers say they will go to court to challenge the law, which they say limits freedoms of speech and expression guaranteed under South Africa’s constitution.

The law quietly took effect Jan. 1, startling a community of refugees from across the continent who have long relied on the freedom in South Africa to speak out against what they call repressive governments back home in places such as Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Burundi and Congo.

AD

The new law will have a “drastic effect” both on newcomers and those already in South Africa, said a spokesman for the African Diaspora Forum.

“We might even see extraditions,” Amir Sheikh said.

AD

— Associated Press

HUNGARY

Rules on NGO financing

seen as against E.U. law

Restrictions imposed by Hungary on the financing of nongovernmental organizations from abroad are incompatible with European Union law, the bloc’s highest court said in an opinion issued Tuesday.

In 2017, Hungary adopted legislation forcing NGOs receiving foreign funding of more than 7.2 million forints ($24,000) a year to register the fact with the courts and identify themselves as foreign-funded in their online and printed publications. NGOs also have to list foreign sponsors giving them more than 500,000 forints ($1,670) annually.

AD

The law is nominally meant to increase transparency among civic groups and boost efforts against money laundering and the financing of terrorism, but Advocate General Manuel Campos Sánchez-Bordona’s nonbinding opinion deemed the rules disproportionate and unjustified.

AD

The Luxembourg-based European Court of Justice is beginning its deliberations over the case. While it is not forced to follow the opinion of the advocate general, its rulings are often similar to the opinions.

The government said the rules, which critics say are meant to silence dissent, would serve to vet the “Soros network” — NGOs that get at least some of their funding from the Open Society Foundations, set up by Hungarian American billionaire George Soros, who Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said seeks to influence Hungarian policies.

AD

— Associated Press

Avalanches kill dozens in Pakistani and Indian Kashmir: At least 59 people were killed and many more were missing after avalanches in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir over a 24-hour period, officials said. In neighboring India, at least 10 people were killed after avalanches hit the northern part of Indian-administered Kashmir. An Indian police official said five soldiers were among the 10 killed.

AD

Cuba warns citizens to prepare for cooking-gas shortages: The Cuban government warned citizens to prepare for shortages of cooking gas because of Trump administration sanctions on the state energy company. State media announced that cylinders of liquid petroleum gas would be scarce for Cubans who buy state-subsidized gas at about 30 cents per cylinder as well as for customers who buy gas at market prices, more than 10 times as high.