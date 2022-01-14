Police said they did not expect to find any survivors in their search for the missing four men and a woman.
One of the men taken to the hospital died of his injuries, while another remained in serious but stable condition, police said, adding that the third man had been released.
SPAIN
Catholic dioceses will hear abuse allegations
Spain’s Catholic Church will set up local commissions to hear complaints from victims of abuse after holding talks with Pope Francis on Friday about allegations over eight decades detailed in a Spanish newspaper.
El Pais in December published the results of a three-year investigation that it said uncovered potential abuse by 251 priests and some lay people from religious institutions against at least 1,237 victims between 1943 and 2018.
It said its correspondent gave a 385-page dossier to the pope Dec. 2 while the papal entourage and journalists were flying from Rome to Cyprus. Cardinal Juan José Omella, president of the Spanish Episcopal Conference, discussed sex abuse issues with him at the Vatican and said each diocese would set up a commission to receive accusations and then investigate.
Bad weather caused crash that killed India's military chief: An air force helicopter crash that killed India's military chief and 13 other people was caused by an unexpected change in weather that disoriented the pilot, a military court said in preliminary findings released Friday. The helicopter was flying through a valley last month with Gen. Bipin Rawat, his wife and 12 other army and air force personnel on board when a change in weather led the pilot to fly into clouds, the court of inquiry said. "This led to spatial disorientation of the pilot resulting in controlled flight into terrain," the court said. The court ruled out mechanical failure, sabotage and negligence as the cause of the accident. Rawat, 63, his wife and 11 others were killed on impact. The lone survivor, air force Capt. Varun Singh, died later during treatment.
Shocked Ireland falls silent for murdered woman: Thousands fell silent at candlelit vigils in towns and cities across Ireland on Friday in memory of a young jogger killed in broad daylight, in what campaigners called a "watershed moment" in the call to end violence against women. Ashling Murphy was killed in her native Tullamore in the Irish midlands Wednesday while exercising on a popular canal walkway. Police say that the attack on the 23-year-old teacher was probably random and that the killer is still at large. The murder has shocked the country, and about 100 vigils were organized in Ireland and Northern Ireland, including outside Dublin's parliament, where a minute's silence was held at 4.30 p.m., close to the time Murphy was attacked.
Malians demonstrate against regional sanctions: Thousands demonstrated in the Malian capital Bamako on Friday against sanctions imposed by neighboring countries on the transitional military government for trying to extend its hold on power. People poured into Independence Square, holding up signs saying, "Down with ECOWAS" and "Down with France," to protest restrictions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States and backed by former colonial master France. A military junta seized power in a 2020 coup and initially agreed to hold elections this February. It has since backtracked and recently proposed a date of December 2025. The move drew international condemnation, but many Malians continue to support interim president Assimi Goïta, a colonel whose overthrow of Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta was widely popular.
Vice president of Congo's parliament resigns over 'bullying, humiliation': The vice president of Congo's parliament, Jean-Marc Kabund, resigned Friday over what he described as bullying, humiliation and torture. Kabund, a top ally of President Félix Tshisekedi, quit two days after CCTV footage shared on social media appeared to show members of Tshisekedi's republican guard raiding his house and detaining one man. Spokespeople for the government and the guard, an arm of the country's military, could not be reached for comment. A leading figure behind Tshisekedi's rise to power, Kabund's decision to quit highlights emerging fault-lines in the country's leadership, and could spell uncertainty for the future of the ruling Sacred Union coalition ahead of the 2023 presidential election, political analysts said.
