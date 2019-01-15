TURKEY

Erdogan pledges 'safe zone' in northern Syria

Turkey’s president said Tuesday that his troops will establish a 20-mile-wide “safe zone” in northern Syria, adding that logistical and financial assistance would be sought from the United States and other allies to create the zone.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Trump discussed the issue in a phone call late Monday that apparently was aimed at easing tensions after Trump, in a tweet, warned Turkey of economic harm should it attack U.S.-backed Kurdish forces in Syria. Ankara considers those Kurdish forces terrorists aligned with a Kurdish insurgency within Turkey’s own borders.

Erdogan said the two leaders reached an “understanding of historical importance.” He also suggested the zone could be extended farther than 20 miles.

Kurdish fighters in Syria have been the United States’ only partners on the ground in Syria in the war against Islamic State militants. Washington plans to pull its 2,000 troops, leaving the Kurds exposed to Turkish attack.

Erdogan’s announcement came as the new U.N. special envoy for Syria arrived in Damascus, his first visit to the war-torn country since he took over this month.

Veteran Norwegian diplomat Geir Pedersen took over as special envoy from Staffan de Mistura, who stepped down for family reasons after four years of peace efforts that led nowhere.

— Associated Press

THE HAGUE

ICC acquits former Ivory Coast president

In a major defeat to prosecutors at the International Criminal Court, judges on Tuesday acquitted former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo and former youth minister Charles Blé Goudé of responsibility for crimes committed in the wake of disputed elections in 2010, saying the prosecution did not prove its case.

Prosecutors can appeal. They called the ruling “disappointing and unexpected” and said they would analyze it “and assess the appropriate next steps.”

Gbagbo was the first former president to go on trial at the court, and his case was seen as a milestone in efforts to bring to justice even the highest-ranking leaders accused of atrocities.

More than 3,000 people were killed after Gbagbo refused to accept defeat by his rival, current president Alassane Ouattara.

The presiding judge said that it was a matter of public record that Ivory Coast was rocked by post-election violence in 2010 and early 2011 but that prosecutors did not present evidence that Gbagbo and Blé Goudé formulated a plan for supporters to unleash the violence.

— Associated Press

Bolsonaro loosens gun laws in Brazil: President Jair Bolsonaro signed a decree making it easier for many Brazilians to own firearms, the first of many expected changes by the nascent administration to overhaul gun laws in Brazil, which leads the world in homicides. The far-right leader and former army captain said his electoral win last year was a sign that Brazilians wanted to arm themselves. The decree established a wide range of categories of who qualifies for gun ownership, and officials said it covers just about any citizen wanting a firearm.

German intelligence further scrutinizes far-right party: Germany's domestic intelligence agency said it was putting the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD, under increased observation amid concerns that it is flirting with extremism. The BfV plans to examine public comments by AfD members and its ties to extremist groups but stopped short of putting the party as a whole under covert surveillance. The AfD is the largest opposition party in parliament and has walked a fine line in recent years by promoting views far outside the country's political mainstream while insisting that it remains committed to law and order.

Russian court extends detention of Ukrainian seamen: A Moscow court extended the detention of eight Ukrainian sailors who were among 24 captured by the Russian coast guard in the Black Sea, ruling that they should be kept in custody until late April. Three Ukrainian vessels and their crews were fired at and seized by the Russians in November. Russia insists the men should be put on trial for violating its border. Ukraine says they were illegally captured.

— From news services