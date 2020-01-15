Egyptian security forces shut down the agency’s security cameras and Internet and searched the premise overnight, the agency reported. The workers’ passports, cellphones and computers were confiscated, it said, adding that no explanation was given to the agency’s attorney.

Turkey’s Foreign Ministry condemned the raid, demanded the immediate release of the employees and summoned the top Egyptian diplomat, a ministry official said.

Egypt’s Interior Ministry said it targeted the news agency as part of its “efforts to expose the plots of the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood and the countries supporting it.” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party has long backed the Muslim Brotherhood, which is outlawed in Egypt.

— Associated Press

SUDAN

Airspace reopened after deadly mutiny

Sudan said it reopened its airspace Wednesday after an armed revolt from within its security forces shut down the capital’s airport for hours and left at least two people dead.

In a news conference, Lt. Gen. Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan, head of the ruling transitional council, said that “life has returned to normal,” following a standoff between the armed forces and rogue intelligence officers. The officers had fired shots in the air to demand better severance benefits.

Meanwhile, Sudan’s petroleum minister declared the resumption of oil production at two fields that had been seized by rebellious officers.

The burst of unrest had paralyzed street life in several parts of the capital, Khartoum, along with another western city.

The army quickly quelled the mutiny with “minimal losses,” Gen. Mohamed Othman al-Hussein, its chief of staff, said Wednesday. The clashes killed two people and injured four, including two officers, he added.

The mutiny was the latest twist in Sudan’s fragile democratic transition after three decades of authoritarian rule under Omar Hassan al-Bashir. A protest movement ousted Bashir in April and led to the creation of a military-civilian government in the summer.

— Associated Press

15 reported killed as Syrian planes strike rebel area: Government warplanes struck a market and an industrial area in the last territory in the hands of rebel groups in northwestern Syria, killing at least 15 people, opposition activists said. A cessation-of-hostilities agreement between Russia and Turkey, which support opposite sides in the conflict, went into effect last week. But violence has continued. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the two areas, in the city of Idlib, were crowded with people when the planes struck. It also put the death toll at 15.

Israel intercepts rockets launched from Gaza: Israel's military said Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired four rockets at southern Israel. Two were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, it said, and there were no reports of injuries or damage. Hours later, Israeli airstrikes targeted several military sites of Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group. No injuries were reported. The rocket attacks from the Palestinian enclave were the first in nearly a month.