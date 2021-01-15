There were reports of many people trapped in the rubble of collapsed homes and buildings.

In a video released by the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, a girl stuck in the wreckage of a house cried out for help and said she heard the sound of other family members also trapped. “Please help me, it hurts,” the girl told rescuers, who replied that they desperately wanted to help her.

The rescuers said an excavator was needed to save the girl and others trapped in collapsed buildings. Other images showed a severed bridge and damaged and flattened houses. Thousands of displaced people were evacuated to temporary shelters.

The quake was centered 22 miles south of West Sulawesi province’s Mamuju district, at a depth of 11 miles, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

— Associated Press

UGANDA

Museveni takes lead in presidential race

Longtime authoritarian leader Yoweri Museveni had a commanding lead in Uganda’s presidential election, according to preliminary results Friday, though his main challenger, Bobi Wine, said there had been widespread fraud.

With 6.8 million ballots counted in Thursday’s vote — or 37 percent of registered voters — Museveni had 4.05 million, or 62.2 percent, while Wine had 1.99 million, or 30.6 percent, the electoral commission said.

The election campaign was marred by deadly crackdowns by security forces on opposition candidates and their supporters. Wine and some other candidates were arrested on multiple times.

There was a heavy security presence around Wine’s home Friday. The singer turned lawmaker said he was under siege and his life was in danger.

Wine has galvanized young Ugandans with calls for political change, and he told a news conference Friday that he had video proof of voting fraud. “I am very confident that we defeated the dictator by far,” he said.

“We are putting every legal, every constitutional . . . option on the table,” he said.

— Reuters

Palestinians set parliamentary and presidential elections: Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has announced parliamentary and presidential elections, the first in 15 years, in a bid to heal long-standing internal divisions. The move is widely seen as a response to criticism of the democratic legitimacy of Palestinian institutions, including Abbas's presidency. The authority, which has limited self-rule in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, will hold legislative elections May 22 and a presidential vote July 31. Palestinian factions have renewed unity efforts since Israel reached diplomatic accords last year with four Arab countries.

Haiti prepares for unrest amid political tension: Haiti was bracing for widespread protests as opposition leaders demanded that President Jovenel Moïse step down next month over worries that he is amassing too much power as he enters his second year of rule-by-decree. Hundreds of people in Port-au-Prince, Cap-Haïtien, Jacmel, Saint-Marc and Gonaives marched in support of the opposition, with dozens of demonstrators briefly clashing with police in the capital, though the protests remained largely peaceful. Opposition leaders claim that Moïse's five-year term is legally ending — that it began when President Michel Martelly's term expired in February 2016. But Moïse says his term began when he actually took office in early 2017, an inauguration delayed by a chaotic election process that forced the appointment of a provisional president.

$500,000 in bitcoin sent from France to U.S. far-right groups: A French computer programmer transferred more than $500,000 in bitcoin to far-right activists just before his death last month, including some involved in the U.S. Capitol riot, researchers said. Chainalysis, which probes bitcoin transactions, found that most of the 22 transactions Dec. 8 went to Nick Fuentes, a far-right Internet influencer who was in the crowd in D.C. but has denied being part of the mob. The 35-year-old Frenchman posted a suicide note, saying he was chronically ill. Chainalysis did not identify him.