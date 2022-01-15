Protest over eviction of activists in Greece turns violent: A protest march by 1,500 far-left activists in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki turned violent, when some protesters threw firebombs and rocks at riot police, who responded with stun grenades and tear gas. Police prevented the marchers from reaching their intended destination, the campus of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki. The march was the culmination of a week of protests over the New Year's Eve eviction of activists who had occupied a room at the university's biology department for 34 years.