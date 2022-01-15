Violent protests began in the oil-producing Central Asian state this month after a jump in car fuel prices. The toll provided by Shalabayev confirmed the violence was the deadliest in the country’s post-Soviet history.
Shalabayev said 50,000 people joined the riots throughout the former Soviet republic at their peak on Jan. 5 when crowds stormed and torched government buildings, cars, banks and shops in several major cities.
— Reuters
JAMAICA
Fugitive Haitian senator detained
Jamaican authorities have detained a former Haitian senator who was a key suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in July, Jamaican national police said Saturday.
Jamaica Constabulary Force spokesman Dennis Brooks said John Joel Joseph, a well-known Haitian politician named by the authorities as a suspect in Moïse’s killing, was arrested by the authorities on Friday.
Moïse was fatally shot when assassins armed with assault rifles stormed his private residence in the hills above Port-au-Prince on July 7, sparking a major manhunt across several countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.
Days after Moïse’s slaying, the then-National Police Chief Leon Charles said Joseph was a key player in the plot, alleging he supplied weapons and planned meetings, and that police were searching for him.
— Reuters
Hundreds of migrants set off from Honduras toward U.S.: Hundreds of Hondurans and Nicaraguans congregated in the northern Honduran city of San Pedro Sula on Saturday and began to march toward the United States. The caravan, the first of the year, set off days before Honduran President-elect Xiomara Castro takes office. She has vowed to revive the economy and combat corruption that stokes mass migration.
Protest over eviction of activists in Greece turns violent: A protest march by 1,500 far-left activists in the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki turned violent, when some protesters threw firebombs and rocks at riot police, who responded with stun grenades and tear gas. Police prevented the marchers from reaching their intended destination, the campus of the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki. The march was the culmination of a week of protests over the New Year's Eve eviction of activists who had occupied a room at the university's biology department for 34 years.
Kosovo bans ethnic Serbs from voting in Serbian referendum: Kosovo's parliament passed a resolution banning ethnic Serbs from voting on Kosovan soil in Serbia's national referendum on Sunday on constitutional amendments that would change how judges and prosecutors are elected. It is a move the Serbian government says is aimed at securing an independent judiciary, a condition for European Union membership.
Philippines to acquire Indian missile system for $375 million: The Philippines has finalized a deal to acquire a shore-based anti-ship missile system from India for nearly $375 million to beef up its navy, the Southeast Asian nation's defense minister said. The Philippines is in the late stages of a five-year, 300 billion pesos ($5.85 billion) project to modernize its military's hardware that includes warships from World War II.
Swedish police hunt for drone seen over nuclear plant: Police in Sweden deployed patrols and helicopters to the Forsmark nuclear plant to hunt for a large drone seen flying over the site late Friday, but were unable to catch the unmanned vehicle, they said on Saturday. The incident came a day after Sweden's military started patrolling the main town on the Baltic Sea island of Gotland amid increased tensions between NATO and Russia and a recent deployment of Russian landing craft in the Baltic.
— From news services