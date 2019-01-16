CONGO

U.N.: Ethnic violence claimed at least 890

At least 890 people are believed to have been killed over three days in December in ethnic violence in northwestern Congo, the United Nations said Wednesday, warning that the toll could be higher still.

This doubles an estimate provided Monday by a local priest and an activist, who said at least 400 people had died in bloodshed that led the government to cancel voting there in last month’s presidential election.

The fighting between the Banunu and Batende communities in Mai-Ndombe province was some of the worst in the area in years and highlighted the precarious state of interethnic relations even in the country’s more peaceful regions.

“I have to emphasize that 890 is the number of people we know were actually buried,” U.N. human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said.

“But there are reports that many others may have been killed and their bodies may have been dumped in the Congo River or they may have been burned to death,” she said.

While the bloodshed was not directly related to the election, a local activist said in December that tensions between the groups had festered because Batende leaders were supporting the ruling coalition while Banunu leaders backed opposition candidates.

— Reuters

GREECE

Tsipras win opens path on Macedonia issue

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras won a confidence vote in Parliament on Wednesday, clearing a major hurdle for Greece’s approval of an accord to end a dispute over Macedonia’s name and averting the prospect of a snap election.

Tsipras called the confidence motion after his right-wing coalition partner Panos Kammenos quit the government Sunday in protest over the name deal signed between Athens and Skopje last year.

Parliament gave Tsipras 151 votes, meeting the threshold he required in the 300-member assembly. His leftist Syriza party has 145 seats in Parliament while additional support was gleaned by defectors of Kammenos’s ANEL party and independents.

“I call upon you with hand on heart to give a vote of confidence to the government which gave battle, which bled, but managed to haul the country out of memorandums and surveillance,” Tsipras said, referring to Greece’s international lenders who kept the country on a tight leash for years.

Greek opponents of the agreement say Macedonia’s new name, the Republic of North Macedonia, reached after decades of dispute between Athens and Skopje, represents an attempt to appropriate Greek identity.

— Reuters

ZIMBABWE

About 600 arrested in crackdown on protests

Zimbabwe police, armed with AK-47 rifles, arrested a prominent activist and pastor on Wednesday, along with scores of others, in a harsh crackdown on protests against dramatic fuel price increases in the economically shattered country.

The state security minister said more than 600 people were arrested countrywide.

As some Harare residents reported being tear-gassed by police when they ventured out for bread, President Emmerson Mnangagwa denounced what he called “wanton violence and cynical destruction.”

Pastor Evan Mawarire was clutching a Bible when police bundled him into a car in Harare. He had organized what became nationwide protests in 2016 over mismanagement and then-President Robert Mugabe’s long stay in power.

“They are alleging that he incited violence,” the pastor’s attorney said.

This is the country’s worst unrest since post-election violence in August in which six people died.

— Associated Press

U.N. authorizes monitoring of Hodeida truce: The U.N. Security Council voted unanimously to authorize a U.N. mission to monitor implementation of a cease-fire and the withdrawal of rival forces from the Yemeni port of Hodeida agreed to by the government and the rebels. The agreement could offer a breakthrough in Yemen's civil war. The resolution authorizes the monitors to oversee the cease-fire in Hodeida and the surrounding area, demining operations at Hodeida and the ports of Salif and Ras Issa, and the redeployment of forces. The Hodeida port handles 70 percent of the humanitarian aid imported into Yemen.

Fighting in Libyan capital breaks truce: Libyan authorities said fighting between rival armed groups in the capital, Tripoli, has flared up again, four months after the United Nations brokered a cease-fire. A spokesman for the Tripoli-based Health Ministry said that at least one person was killed and 17 wounded. A previous round of fighting, in August, killed at least 96 people.

England, Wales set to make 'upskirting' photos an offense: Britain's Parliament has approved a law that will make it illegal to take "upskirting" photos. The House of Lords made no changes to the voyeurism measure, which bans covertly photographing under people's clothes and calls for a maximum penalty of two years in prison. Gina Martin, 26, campaigned to ban upskirting after she chased down a man who had placed a phone between her legs and taken a picture while she was at a music festival in London in 2017. The law will apply in England and Wales. The practice is already banned in Scotland.

— From news services