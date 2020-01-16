Russian jets and Syrian artillery have pounded towns and villages in recent weeks in the renewed assault, backed by pro-Iranian militias and aimed at clearing opposition forces.

A cease-fire agreed between Turkey and Russia took effect Sunday, but Russian and Syrian jets resumed bombing civilian areas in the enclave two days later.

The new wave of displaced people comes on top of close to 400,000 people who fled earlier fighting for the safety of camps near Syria’s border with Turkey, U.N. officials say.

— Reuters

JAPAN

Officials confirm case of Chinese coronavirus

Japan’s government said Thursday that a man treated for pneumonia after returning from China has tested positive for the new coronavirus identified as a possible cause of an outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The man developed a fever and cough on Jan. 3 while in Wuhan, returned to Japan on Jan. 6, and was hospitalized four days later, with his X-ray image showing signs of pneumonia, the Health Ministry said.

Tests conducted Tuesday found the same coronavirus as had been detected in patients in the Wuhan outbreak, the ministry said.

The man has since been released from the hospital after his condition improved. He was identified as being in his 30s. Kyodo News agency said he is Chinese. His family and medical staff who treated him have not been sickened.

Officials in Wuhan said last weekend that 41 people had pneumonia caused by the new coronavirus and that a 61-year-old had died — China’s first known death from the virus. A case involving a Chinese traveler also has been reported in Thailand.

An official at Japan’s Health Ministry said the man treated there did not go to the fish market in Wuhan linked to the outbreak but had “close contact” with at least one person with pneumonia symptoms at a place where he stayed during the visit. Ministry officials are checking the patient’s activities and people he contacted in China and Japan.

— Associated Press

Three aid workers, other hostages freed in Nigeria: Islamist militants released three aid workers and other civilians in northeastern Nigeria who had been held hostage since Dec. 22, a United Nations official said. The people were kidnapped by militants posing as soldiers who stopped a convoy of commercial vehicles traveling toward Maiduguri, the capital of the northeastern state of Borno. Islamist militants have waged an insurgency in northeastern Nigeria since 2009 .

Sudan names new spy chief in wake of failed revolt: Sudan's transitional authorities appointed a new intelligence chief days after putting down an armed revolt by former agents linked to ousted president Omar Hassan al-Bashir, the sovereign council said. The army said two soldiers were killed and four wounded in fighting late Tuesday in Khartoum with former members of the country's once-feared security service before government forces quelled the uprising.

Separatists, troops pull back from key Yemeni city: Separatists and forces loyal to Yemen's U.N.-recognized government are pulling back from a key southern city months after deadly infighting erupted, officials said. The infighting that erupted in August between secessionists and troops loyal to President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi threatened their alliance in the Saudi-led coalition fighting Yemen's Houthi rebels since 2015. Saudi Arabia pressured both sides to the negotiating table, and they signed a peace deal. The deal stipulated that both sides pull out of Zinjibar, the capital of Abyan province.