Salah Saleh, a doctor and former medical director at the main hospital in the provincial capital of Genena, said the clashes wounded at least 79 others.

“It’s horrible,” he said. “Until now, people cannot reach any hospitals.”

He warned that the casualty toll was probably much higher.

The violence erupted Friday in Genena, when an Arab man was stabbed to death at a market in the Krinding camp for internally displaced people, aid worker al-Shafei Abdalla told the Associated Press. He said the suspect was arrested.

— Associated Press

INDONESIA

Death toll at least 49

in strong earthquake

Damaged roads and bridges, power blackouts and a lack of heavy equipment hampered rescuers Saturday after a strong earthquake left at least 49 people dead and hundreds injured on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island.

Operations were focused on about eight locations in the hardest-hit city of Mamuju, where people were still thought to be trapped after Friday’s 6.2-magnitude quake, said Saidar Rahmanjaya, who heads the local search and rescue agency.

Cargo planes carrying food, tents, blankets and other supplies from Jakarta landed late Friday for distribution in temporary shelters. Still, thousands of people spent the night in the open fearing aftershocks and a possible tsunami.

The National Search and Rescue Agency’s operations director, Bambang Suryo Aji, said rescuers recovered three more bodies in the rubble of collapsed homes and buildings in Mamuju late Saturday, raising the death toll to 49.

— Associated Press

'Insider attack' leaves 12 dead in Afghan militia: At least two members of an Afghan militia opened fire on their fellow militiamen in the western province of Herat, killing 12, in what provincial police described as an insider attack. Herat police spokesman Abdul Ahad Walizada said the attackers fled with the slain militiamen's weapons and ammunition, adding that Afghan government forces had regained control of the area. The Taliban claimed responsibility for the insider attack, which took place late Friday.

Nuclear reactor shutdown triggered in Belarus: A unit of Belarus's new Astravets nuclear power plant was taken offline during testing procedures after the reactor protection system was triggered, the Belarus Energy Ministry said. Radiation background near the plant was reported to be normal. The plant, located in northern Belarus, was previously taken offline shortly after being formally inaugurated on Nov. 7. It reopened on Nov. 19 and was reconnected to the grid after voltage transformers were replaced and thermal power equipment was tested, the Energy Ministry said at the time.

Climbers scale Pakistan's K2 in winter for the first time: A team of Nepalese climbers have made history by scaling the world's second-highest peak — Pakistan's K2 — in the winter season, a local Alpine Club official said. At 28,251 feet, K2 is the world's second-tallest peak after Mount Everest.

Navalny ally jailed in Moscow: Pavel Zelensky, a member of the Anti-Corruption Foundation team of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, was jailed by a Moscow court on Saturday until Feb. 28 on charges of inciting extremism on the Internet, according to a court statement. His detention comes a day before Navalny's planned return to Russia since being poisoned in August and evacuated to Germany.