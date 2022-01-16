The new law will require people to have a certificate of vaccination to enter public places like restaurants, cinemas and long-distance trains.
Currently, unvaccinated people can enter such places with the results of a recent negative coronavirus test. Nearly 78 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the Health Ministry on Saturday.
France is in the grips of its fifth coronavirus wave, with daily new cases regularly hitting record levels topping 300,000. Nonetheless, the number of serious cases putting people in ICU wards is much lower than the first wave.
— Reuters
NIGERIA
More than 50 reported killed in village attack
Dozens of gunmen on motorcycles ransacked a village and killed more than 50 people in northwestern Nigeria, residents said Sunday.
Gangs have been terrorizing areas of Nigeria’s northwest in recent years, forcing thousands to flee and gaining global notoriety through mass kidnappings at schools for ransom.
The weekend violence in Kebbi state occurred a week after armed men killed about 200 people in the state of Zamfara.
Kebbi shares a border with Zamfara, where the government in September started a military offensive and imposed a telecommunications blackout to rid the state of gangs it calls terrorists.
Violent crime has compounded the challenges in Nigeria’s northern states, which are typically poorer than those in the south.
— Reuters
2 killed in Niger uranium mine collapse: Two people were killed and two were injured in a collapse at French nuclear group Orano's Cominak uranium mine in Niger, Cominak said. The cause of the collapse was not clear, but it occurred during a "dismantling" of the mine, which officially stopped producing in 2021 after nearly 50 years because of depleted reserves, the company said. It said that all activities at the site have been suspended "until further notice" and that an investigation was underway.
Spanish police arrest 10 in raid targeting heroin ring: Police in Spain said they arrested the leading smuggler of heroin into the European country and nine others in a raid and confiscated about 120 pounds of the drug. Police said the ring bought large quantities of heroin from sources in the Netherlands and distributed the drug to dealers in parts of central and western Spain. Investigators referred to the ringleader as "Spain's Pablo Escobar" of heroin and said he was closely linked to a global ring directed by a Turkish national from Istanbul.
— From news services