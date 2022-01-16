2 killed in Niger uranium mine collapse: Two people were killed and two were injured in a collapse at French nuclear group Orano's Cominak uranium mine in Niger, Cominak said. The cause of the collapse was not clear, but it occurred during a "dismantling" of the mine, which officially stopped producing in 2021 after nearly 50 years because of depleted reserves, the company said. It said that all activities at the site have been suspended "until further notice" and that an investigation was underway.